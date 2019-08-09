Local Sports
Friday
Basketball
2019 Dust Bowl at Dr. Festus Claybon Park Day 1 - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Basketball
2019 Dust Bowl at Dr. Festus Claybon Park Day 2 - 10 a.m.
Sunday
Basketball
2019 Dust Bowl at Dr. Festus Claybon Park Day 3 - 3 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Brisbane at Gold Coast - FS2 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Brooklyn, Mich. - NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Brooklyn, Mich. - NBCSN 4 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
Ottawa at Edmonton - ESPN2 9 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, second round, Scotland - GOLF 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, second round, Jersey City, N.J. - GOLF 1 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss. - FS1 3 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, second round, Portland, Ore. - GOLF 5 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships: Day 2, women's events, Kansas City, Mo. - NBCSN 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif. - FS2 3:30 p.m.
JR. NBA BASKETBALL
Global Championship: International boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla. - FS1 12 p.m.
Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla. - FS1 1:30 p.m.
Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla. - FS1 6 p.m.
Global Championship: U.S. boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla. - FS1 7:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Midwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind. - ESPN 10 a.m.
New England Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn. - ESPN 12 p.m.
Northwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif. - ESPN 2 p.m.
Great Lakes Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind. - ESPN 4 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn - ESPN 6 p.m.
West Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif. - ESPN 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Oakland at Chicago White Sox - MLB 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota OR Texas at Milwaukee - MLB 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh - NFL 6:30 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 18: From Peru - ESPNU 9 a.m.
Day 18: From Peru - ESPNU 2 p.m.
Day 18: From Peru - ESPNU 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Norwich City at Liverpool - NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana - FS1 9 p.m.
TENNIS
Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario - ESPN2 11 a.m.
Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario - TENNIS 11:30 a.m.
Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario - ESPN2 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
FIVB: Belgium vs. U.S., Olympic qualifying, Netherlands (taped) - NBCSN 9 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Minnesota - CBSSN 7 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas - CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
