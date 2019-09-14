Turnovers and fumbles led to Hopkins County Central's fourth loss of the season as the Storm fell to Todd County Central, 60-34. Blasin Moore caught five touchdowns in the game in the road loss.
"We played a good game," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "The turnovers just got us in the first half. Take that away and it might've been a different ballgame."
Central was in trouble early when Todd County scored a touchdown after a fumble recovery early in the first quarter to take an early 7-0 lead. On the next offensive drive for Central, the Rebels scored another TD after Storm quarterback Adrian Stringer fumbled. The PAT went off the right upright keeping Central in the game trailing 13-0.
Stringer found Moore in the endzone for a Central touchdown, Chase Garrett's kick was good to make it 13-7 with 7:39 left to play in the first.
Todd County responded by taking the ensuing kickoff all the way back for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion to make the score 21-7 Rebels.
The next drive, Stringer was picked off and thought he gave up a pick-six, but a holding penalty on Todd County brought the ball back to the Central 40-yard line. The Rebels found the endzone later in the quarter to extend their lead to 28-7.
A Central interception with a little over two minutes to go in the first quarter setup another score as Stringer found Moore wide open on the side of the field, and he was able to coast into the endzone. Garrett's kick was good to make it 28-14.
"I had a route and I saw Stringer under pressure," Moore said. "I got into some green grass, saw no one was behind me, and I was able to score."
Todd County opened up the second quarter with a touchdown and a PAT to make it 35-14 Rebels. Central's woes continued with another fumble recovered by Todd County which ended up in another touchdown for the Rebels to make the score 42-14.
Central lost the ball on downs with Todd County finding the endzone with 6:11 remaining in the half to make it 49-14.
Fumbles were main story in the first half for Central as they fumbled again with 5:30 on the clock and Todd County scored with just 37 seconds left on the clock before the half to make it 57-14. In all, Central had five turnovers in the first half.
Central had a better start to the second half with Stringer finding Blasin Moore for the third time in the endzone for a touchdown. Garrett's kick was good to cut the Rebel lead to 57-21.
The defense stepped up in the third quarter, holding Todd County to a field goal to make the score 60-21 going into the fourth quarter.
"We asked them to not give up during halftime," Wood said. "That's all you could ask them to do in a lopsided game like that. Just to keep fighting so we can have something positive going into next week."
Stringer found Moore again deep down the field for another Storm TD. Central tried to fake a PAT with Garrett running, but he was taken down around the 10 yard line, making the score 60-27 Todd County.
Central got the ball back with Johntize Miller intercepting a pass around the Central 10-yard line.
Once again Moore took it into the endzone for another Storm TD to cut the Todd County lead to 60-34.
"Blasin worked his tail off tonight," Stringer said. "Whenever I needed to throw the ball, I knew I could throw it to him. We knew going in that nobody could guard him."
Central will be on the road next Friday as they will take on Owensboro Catholic with kickoff at 7 p.m.
