It was a tough weekend for the Maroons. Madisonville-North Hopkins went on the road on Saturday and dropped a pair of games in a round robin at Todd County Central.

In the first game, Madisonville faced Warren County East. Despite being out hit just 6-4, the Raiders shelled the Maroons 11-1

Madisonville’s lone score came in the first inning, when Luke Barton hit a fly ball single to left field, scoring Parker Mathis.

Warren East added one in the bottom of the first, then four in the second and three in each the third and fourth innings to take a 11-1 lead, which ended the game after the Maroons failed to score in the top of the fifth inning.

Jackson Boggs takes the loss for the Maroons. Through three innings he struck out two and allowed five hits with two earned runs. Tomas Olivera pitched one inning in relief, allowing one hit and one earned run.

1B: P. Mathis, L. Barton, H. Gossett, J. Boggs

RBI: L. Barton

In the second game of the event Madisonville faced Todd County Central who lost 8-1 to Warren County East in their own game. The Rebels outhit the Maroons 11-4 in a 13-0 shutout game.

Todd Central posted eight runs in the first, followed by one each in the second and third and three in the top of the fifth.

Barton took the loss. In one inning on the mount he gave up six hits and allowed eight earned runs. Olivera went for 3.2 innings, striking out four will allowing two hits and two earned runs. Mathis was on the mound for one inning, allowing three hits and two earned runs.

1B: L. Barton, H. Gossett, T. Wheeler, L. Cline

The Maroons sit at 2-5. They will be back in action tonight when they host Hopkins County Central. They will then travel to Mortons Gap on Thursday to face the Storm again.