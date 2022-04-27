The Lady Maroons tennis program has had a busy start to the 2022 season, amassing an overall record of 6-9, while sitting at 6-5 in regional play.

“We are currently half way through the season with 11 remaining matches, plus KYHSTCA Sectional Tournament and Regional Tournament,” said head coach Kayla Arnott.

On Tuesday night the Lady Maroons fell 7-2 to Henderson County in Madisonville. Their two wins were picked up by Macey Browning in a solo match, and in doubles play by Browning and Emma Hampton.

WINS

Vs Union County 8-1 (exhibition 1-0)

Vs Christian County 3-0

Vs Hopkins County Central 5-2 (exhibition 3-0)

Vs Fort Campbell 6-3

Vs Caldwell County 5-4

Vs Lyon County 7-2 (exhibition 2-4)

LOSSES

Vs Hopkinsville HS 7-2

Vs Paducah Tilghman 9-0

Vs Owensboro Catholic 9-0 (exhibition 5-0)

Vs Muhlenberg County 9-0 (exhibition 1-1)

Vs McCracken County 9-0 exhibition 1-0 (8th grade match 6-0)

Vs Webster County 5-1 doubles only; rain canceled singles

Vs Hopkinsville HS 8-1

Vs Paducah Tilghman HS 9-0