The current pandemic and issues related to COVID-19 have affected all aspects of American life including the elimination of college sports.
In some people’s minds we are only at the tip of the iceberg as there will be more cuts to come in college athletics.
If you start evaluating the cuts that are being made in college sports, you will notice that the one sport that seems to be taking the largest amount of cuts is college tennis.
Last week we saw a rare event in that one of the “Power Five” schools, the University of Iowa, have eliminated four sports including mens’ tennis.
Already in 2020 we have seen 76 sports eliminated at the Division I level which is the most since 1997 and we still have four months to go. If you are keeping a scorecard at home, tennis is the sport most often cut as there have been 16 Division I tennis teams eliminated this year.
Obviously, there are major financial issues related to COVID-19. The basic problem is that if you don’t have college football or college basketball, there is less money to run the other sports which are often referred to as the non-revenue or Olympic sports and tennis certainly falls in that category.
At a time when local sports fans have more free time and at a time when the facilities in Hopkins County Schools, Madisonville Community College and the City of Madisonville are among the best tennis courts we have ever seen, it is an interesting topic for our local tennis gurus.
I reached out for quick input from Bryan Fazenbaker, head coach of Madisonville North Hopkins tennis, and Jill Quinn, Hopkins County Central tennis coach.
Both Fazenbaker and Quinn are avid tennis players and are a part of the Madisonville Tennis Association.
WHY DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM WITH COLLEGE TENNIS
There is an old saying in life that it is easier to spot a problem than solve it. The obvious problem we have in college tennis is it doesn’t generate money but it sometimes can be expensive to run.
“If you look at the ratio of expense per athlete, tennis is relatively high as there are only 8-10 players on a college tennis team. The facilities are rather imposing especially the indoor facilities which are coveted by most colleges,” Fazenbaker said.
Another factor in the decline (outside of COVID) would have to be Title IX. This landmark legislation was intended to create more opportunities for female athletes and that certainly was a great goal.
However, one of the unintended consequences is that in order to keep the number of male and female athletes in compliance with the number of male and female students at a school, many non-revenue male sports get cut.
Quinn, who has the experience of having been a non-revenue sport athlete as she played collegiate field hockey at Indiana State University, said, “I would have to say that Title IX plays into the cutting and although football is only one sport it was the major revenue producer. There is also nothing like football numbers wise and nothing in womens’ sports compares to it.”
Quinn is making a valid point. if you have football, one way colleges can keep the number of male and female athletes in compliance with Title IX is to eliminate many mens’ sports.
In the current cutting of 76 collegiate sports at the Division I level this year, 44 have been male sports, 30 female and two coed. A final factor is that tennis scholarships have tended to go to extensively European players.
“Quite often European players comprise a large percentage of college tennis scholarships. This does not set well with American parents, players or high school coaches,” said Fazenbaker.
I would add to Fazenbaker’s comments that I once talked to a development officer at a University. He pointed out that when universities are cutting college sports, one factor they may look into is the contributions of alumni to certain sports.
It would stand to reason that if most of your recent alumni in tennis are not living in America, it is easier to cut that sport.
WHAT CAN BE DONE TO REVERSE THE TREND
Quinn added an interesting proposal to reverse the trend, noting, “I think it starts young — tennis on television, recreation departments, Country Club promotion and lessons.
“Parents have to take their kids out to hit the ball and encourage people to play. Colleges may need to revisit the issue of how they fund and have college tennis teams and they may need to be club sports, not collegiate sports,” she said. “I think if colleges can have tennis clubs that travel to other schools or have an intramural program that would keep the interest up and players playing.”
Fazenbaker said interest in the game is still there.
“Tennis’s popularity has not waned as much as the college programs have been cut. Let’s hope some return but the economics and Title IX make that nearly impossible,” he said.
I would agree with Quinn and Fazenbaker. Tennis itself is not in near the problem as you are seeing at the Division I problem. This era of cutting sports has more to do with the rules of Title IX and the decreased revenues caused by COVID-19.
Unfortunately, once you cut a program, it may be harder to bring it back, and Quinn’s idea of a club level or intramural type program may be one of the best options in the future for college tennis.
I would add three solutions. First, most of the cuts you are seeing are at the major Division I level and there is still a lot of college tennis at the smaller schools and they can do this because they do not pay their coaches extensive salaries.
A second lesson to be learned from the smaller schools is to play schools nearby and cut your travel budget. Finally, major schools want elaborate tennis facilities and sometimes you have to live within your budget and simply use local public courts that are available for college teams.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.