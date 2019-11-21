The Madisonville North Hopkins football team is one win away from accomplishing something that hasn't been done in nearly 50 years.
"A win Friday night is going to be huge for our program," said Maroons' head coach Jay Burgett. "We haven't won a regional championship since 1971, and that's a long drought. It's about time we broke that drought. Our community is ready; they are right behind us. Our players are ready, and we are excited for the opportunity to play this game."
Standing in the way is a familiar foe in Franklin Simpson. The Wildcats have ended the Maroons season the past two years, including a 12-10 victory at this same stage last season before going on to claim the Class 4A State Championship.
The Maroons avenged one of their losses beating Logan County 35-28 in the opening round of the 2019 Class 4A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl and followed it by handling Hopkinsville 28-21 in the second round.
"It's kind of been that way for three weeks," said Burgett. " We wanted Logan County again. We knew we would get Hopkinsville again, and we really wanted Franklin Simpson. I hope we want what we get because on Friday night we got to take care of business."
The Maroons have passed all the markers they have set up for themselves so far this postseason, but Franklin Simpson is the one that has eluded them in recent years.
That fact is serving as an additional motivation, said Burgett.
"After last year, the way we lost, it left a bad taste in our mouth," he said. "It's one of those things that these guys have been able to do is avenge a lot of losses throughout their career, and this is one we really need. We need this for our program; we need this for this group, and we need to come out and grab a hold of them."
The players put a voice to that feeling.
"Them knocking us off the past two playoffs in a row just puts a bigger target on their back," said North's starting quarterback Hayden Reynolds. "It makes us want to hit them harder and play harder."
It may be the same challenge as in recent years, but North comes in with scars still fresh from their previous meeting.
"Over the last couple of seasons they have knocked us out of the playoffs," said senior two-way player Marquise Parker. "We know what it takes to win this game, we know what it feels like to lose this game so we are not trying to be on the losing end again."
One advantage for the Maroons will be the home field.
"We wanted it really bad this year, and it's mean a lot more being on this field," said Reynolds. "All the community is going to be out, so we have to focus up, trust each other and play Friday."
The opponent won't come with many surprises for North, but that doesn't mean it will be an easy one.
"We know what Franklin Simpson is," said Burgett. "They are still a tough, physical football team that is well-coached. They execute, they try to get you, they lull you to sleep until they can hit you with something offensive. On defense, they are very sound."
But Burgett is very well aware of the difference heading into Friday's matchup.
"This is the first time they have to make the trip here though," he said. "We've played them seven times since I've been here, and this is the first time we have gotten them in Maroon Stadium, and our guys are very excited for it."
And so is the community. Burgett is expecting an amazing atmosphere when the Maroons host.
"Our community has come out to support us," he added. "Last week on the road in Hopkinsville, we outnumbered them three to one, and with the weather looking good for this weekend, I anticipate the stands to be full, and I anticipate our players being able to feed off of that."
The Maroons have a chance to host another home game after starting the first two rounds on the road.
"Our guys have been road warriors -- haven't lost a road a game all year," said Burgett. "But one thing I'm proud of is that these guys earned the right to play again at Maroon Stadium. We lost to Mayfield in our last game of the regular season on senior night by just three points, so now they have a chance to write the wrong. This is the last chance we get to play here, win or lose."
With a senior class that includes 20 players, the Maroons will be focused come Friday, said Reynolds.
"It means a lot to get another chance at home," he said. "Senior night didn't end the way we wanted it to end, but we have another home game to redeem ourselves."
As for the Maroons on the field, they are playing their best football of the season at the right time. Jeriah Hightower broke the school record last week for yards in a season by bringing his total to 2,493 yards and 27 touchdowns. The record goes along with Reynolds continuing his strong passing form, reaching 1,827 passing yards for the season. If Reynolds throws for 173 yards Friday, it will be the first time in school history a team has both a rusher and passer exceed the 2,000 yard mark.
"We are just trusting one and another," said Reynolds."When I throw a pass, I trust the receivers to go get the ball, and whenever Jeriah is about to run it, he trusts the O-line to make the block for him. It's just trust, that's really what it all comes down to."
As far as changing the formula for success, Burgett doesn't see a reason to miss with success.
"Nothing changes for this game," he said. "We got to come out and play football. Overall, planning and preparation, it's the same."
While the preparation for Friday might be the normal routine, the game won't be.
"A win would mean a lot for us," said Parker. "We've been dreaming about this since forever. It's just one step closer to playing at Kroger Field, which is what we want to do."
