Maroon senior Kale Gaither would be in double digits for the fourth time this season in Madisonville’s 63-42 win over Christian County last night. It was the third time in four games that he has broken the 20 point mark.
Madisonville outscored the Colonels 22-9 in an opening quarter that features a seven point performance by Zach Tow. Gaither and Ashton Gaines would each add five in the period, with Danye Frazier putting up four and Lajuan McAdoo adding two.
Christian County would outscore Madisonville 16-15 in the second period, heading into the locker room with the Maroons up 37-25, but Madisonville would strike back in the second half, outscoring Christian 11-8 to head into the final quarter up 48-33.
In the fourth quarter, Gaither would outscore the Colonels himself, posting nine points in a quarter that saw the Maroons outpace Hopkinsville 15-9 to claim a 63-42 victory.
Gaither would post 20 points in the game, bringing his season total to 79, with a 19.75 PPG average. Gaines and Tow would each score 11 in the game, with Frazier adding seven and Landon Cline putting up six. Destin Cheirs and Lajuan McAdoo would each add four points.
The Maroons will travel to Dawson Springs on Thursday to face the Panthers at 7 p.m.
