The Lady Storm traveled to Crittenden County on Tuesday and came up short in a very physical contest. In the first quarter both teams came out clicking on offense but in different styles. The Lady Rockets were bombing away from the Outside and went 3-6 from 3-point range in the quarter, while the Lady Storm were attacking the basket and had 6 baskets to the Lady Rockets 5, but the Lady Rockets lead 14-12 after one.

Crittenden County came out the second quarter picking up where they left off in the first as the hit a 3 pointer on their first possession to take a 17-12 lead. Sutton then took a pass from Jones and converted to cut the lead to 17-14. With the score 19-14 in favor of the Lady Rockets, The Lady Storm went on a 11-3 run to end the half.

Brooklyn Clark started the run by drawing a charge and then on the ensuing possession she was fouled and hit both free throws to cut the lead to 19-16. After a Lady Rocket free throw made the lead 20-16, Briana Fritz drilled a deep 3 pointer to cut the lead to 20-19. Then Fritz drove to the basket and converted, and the Lady Storm had their first lead of the night 21-20. Crittenden County then took the lead back 22-21, when Sutton scored with 54 seconds left to give the Lady Storm a 23-22 lead and then Sutton scored on the next possession on a pass from Fritz to give the Lady Storm a 25-22 lead at the half.

The Lady Storm lead 29-28 with 5:04 left in the third quarter when the Lady Rockets went on a 12-3 run to take the lead at 41-32 before Sutton scored right before the end of the quarter to cut the lead to 41-34.

Crittenden scored the first 3 points of the fourth quarter to take a 44-34 lead with 6:10 to play when Clark went in grabbed an offensive rebound put it back in and was fouled and made the free throw to cut the lead to 44-37. Jones then came down and got a basket to cut the lead to 44-39.

The Lady Storm already down a starter then had 3 starters get hurt during a series of plays and the Lady Rocket took a 48-39 lead. But the line up of Mercy Sutton, Calijia Mason, Cameron Gant, Whitaker- Greer and Tyah White scraped to get the Lady Storm close. Tyah White went and grabbed an offensive rebound and was foul and hit 2 free throws to cut the lead to 48-41. Then Gant and Sutton helped to force a turnover and Sutton was fouled on the other end and cut the lead to 48-43 with 1:20 left. Crittenden then hit 1 free throw to take a 49-43 lead with 45 seconds left and the Lady Storm missed a 3-point attempt, and the Lady Rockets added a free throw for the final margin of 50-43

Mercy Sutton had 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 deflections, and 2 blocks. Clark added 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Fritz had 5 points with 4 assists. Jones added 5 points and 3 assists. Whitaker-Greer and White had 4 points apiece. Calijia Mason had 3 rebounds off the bench.

The Lady Storm fell to 17-8 with the loss and will be in action at home for a JV/VAR contest with Todd County Central JV starting at 6 PM. Crittenden County improved to 19-7 with the win.

Hopkins Co. Central 12-13-09-09—43

Crittenden County 14-08-19-09—50

Hopkins County Central: Sutton 16, Clark 9, Fritz 5, Jones 5, White 4, Whitaker-Greer 4

3-point goals: Fritz, Jones