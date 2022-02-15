The Lady Storm traveled to Crittenden County on Tuesday and came up short in a very physical contest. In the first quarter both teams came out clicking on offense but in different styles. The Lady Rockets were bombing away from the Outside and went 3-6 from 3-point range in the quarter, while the Lady Storm were attacking the basket and had 6 baskets to the Lady Rockets 5, but the Lady Rockets lead 14-12 after one.
Crittenden County came out the second quarter picking up where they left off in the first as the hit a 3 pointer on their first possession to take a 17-12 lead. Sutton then took a pass from Jones and converted to cut the lead to 17-14. With the score 19-14 in favor of the Lady Rockets, The Lady Storm went on a 11-3 run to end the half.
Brooklyn Clark started the run by drawing a charge and then on the ensuing possession she was fouled and hit both free throws to cut the lead to 19-16. After a Lady Rocket free throw made the lead 20-16, Briana Fritz drilled a deep 3 pointer to cut the lead to 20-19. Then Fritz drove to the basket and converted, and the Lady Storm had their first lead of the night 21-20. Crittenden County then took the lead back 22-21, when Sutton scored with 54 seconds left to give the Lady Storm a 23-22 lead and then Sutton scored on the next possession on a pass from Fritz to give the Lady Storm a 25-22 lead at the half.
The Lady Storm lead 29-28 with 5:04 left in the third quarter when the Lady Rockets went on a 12-3 run to take the lead at 41-32 before Sutton scored right before the end of the quarter to cut the lead to 41-34.
Crittenden scored the first 3 points of the fourth quarter to take a 44-34 lead with 6:10 to play when Clark went in grabbed an offensive rebound put it back in and was fouled and made the free throw to cut the lead to 44-37. Jones then came down and got a basket to cut the lead to 44-39.
The Lady Storm already down a starter then had 3 starters get hurt during a series of plays and the Lady Rocket took a 48-39 lead. But the line up of Mercy Sutton, Calijia Mason, Cameron Gant, Whitaker- Greer and Tyah White scraped to get the Lady Storm close. Tyah White went and grabbed an offensive rebound and was foul and hit 2 free throws to cut the lead to 48-41. Then Gant and Sutton helped to force a turnover and Sutton was fouled on the other end and cut the lead to 48-43 with 1:20 left. Crittenden then hit 1 free throw to take a 49-43 lead with 45 seconds left and the Lady Storm missed a 3-point attempt, and the Lady Rockets added a free throw for the final margin of 50-43
Mercy Sutton had 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 deflections, and 2 blocks. Clark added 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Fritz had 5 points with 4 assists. Jones added 5 points and 3 assists. Whitaker-Greer and White had 4 points apiece. Calijia Mason had 3 rebounds off the bench.
The Lady Storm fell to 17-8 with the loss and will be in action at home for a JV/VAR contest with Todd County Central JV starting at 6 PM. Crittenden County improved to 19-7 with the win.
Hopkins Co. Central 12-13-09-09—43
Crittenden County 14-08-19-09—50
Hopkins County Central: Sutton 16, Clark 9, Fritz 5, Jones 5, White 4, Whitaker-Greer 4
3-point goals: Fritz, Jones
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.