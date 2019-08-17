Region battle ends in 1-1 tie in Henderson

Madisonville North Hopkins traveled to Henderson on Thursday and came back to Madisonville with a 1-1 tie with the Colonels. Dalton Daves scored the only Maroons' goal in the first half of the contest, and North goalie Alex Brooks lost his shutout streak in the second half.
"I just know how tough Henderson is," head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. "Anytime a team comes to Henderson County, they got to give it to them. Henderson is a great program. You're not leaving with an easy win, and I'm proud of my guys for fighting.
It was back-and-forth, and 1-1 is a fair result."
With the match so close between both teams, the Maroons had to capitalize on mental mistakes, which is what Daves did to get his team on the board in the first half. Daves was able to get past the Henderson keeper giving him a wide open net to score his second goal of the season.
"When I saw that open net, it was just straight happiness," Daves said. "It's the greatest feeling in the world."
"Dalton is one of our toughest players," Agisilaou said. "A lot of players assume that the ball is going to go out of bounds in that situation, Dalton never assumes. He just runs through. They had some miscommunication, and he just followed through with that goal."
Henderson also capitalized on a mental mistake by North when they scored to tie the match at 1-1 early in the second half. Brooks was coming off of two shutout wins to begin the season entering play on Thursday.
"The goal came off a mental mistake, but that's how you learn from it," Brooks said. "I would've liked to have three shutouts to start the season but it is what it is."
Brooks stopped 10 shots on net for the Maroons. He also picked up the assist for Daves' goal.
The Maroons enter the weekend with a 2-0-1 record and will take on Hopkins County Central Thursday, earning a much needed rest period after playing three games in the opening week of the season.
