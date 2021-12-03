Coming off a big win on the road against Union County on Tuesday, the Lady Maroons were looking to keep the momentum going during their hope opener last night, but the Lady Tigers of Hopkinsville had other plans.
Hoptown drew first blood taking a quick 2-0 lead, but Amari Lovan answered right away to tie it up 2-2. The Lady Tigers would score again, and this time Emilee Hallum would tie the game up a 4-4. Hopkinsville would then go on a 7-0 run to take an 11-4 lead. Camryn LaGrange would get on the board with 1:15 left in the quarter, but a late score by the visitors would see the period end with Madisonville trailing 13-6.
But the Lady Maroons would come to life in the second quarter. Lead by an early tre by Hallum, the Lady Maroons would go on a 17-3 run. Lagrange, Kailey Barber, and Destiny Whitsell would all get in on the action in a period that saw the Lady Maroons outscore the competition 22-6 to take a 28-18 lead into the locker room.
In the third box, the Lady Tigers would narrowly outpace the Lady Maroons 11-10 to head into the final quarter with Madisonville leading 38-29.
In the fourth quarter, Madisonville would be in complete control from the start, at one point going on a 13-1 run. Whitsell would lead the Lady Maroons in the period, scoring 11 as her team outpaced the Lady Tigers 25-11 to claim victory with a score of 63-40.
Whitsell would ultimately lead the Lady Maroons in scoring, putting up 21 points in the contest. LaGrange and Sword would each put up 11, with Sword hitting three three-pointers. Lovan would also get into double digits, posting 10. Hallum scored seven and Barber added three.
Tomorrow the Lady Maroons will head to Owensboro Catholic to face Owensboro High School in the Independence Bank Tip-off Classic at 8:30 p.m.
