Local Sports
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. North Hardin- 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Quad State Tournament at McCracken County: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Breckinridge County- 9 a.m.
Quad State Tournament at McCracken County: Hopkins County Central vs. TBA
Monday
Girls Soccer
7th District Tournament: Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 5:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
7th District Tournament: Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Owensboro- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 5
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Dover, Del.- NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Dover, Del.- NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bar Harbor 200, Dover, Del.- NBCSN 2 p.m.
BOXING
Shields vs. Habazin, Women's Junior Middleweight, Flint, Mich.- SHO 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oklahoma at Kansas- ABC 11 a.m.
Maryland at Rutgers- BTN 11 a.m.
Tulane at Army- CBSSN 11 a.m.
Purdue at Penn State- ESPN 11 a.m.
Texas Christian at Iowa State- ESPN2 11 a.m.
Kent State at Wisconsin- ESPNU 11 a.m.
Iowa at Michigan- FOX 11 a.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech- FS1 11 a.m.
Utah State at Louisiana State- SEC 11 a.m.
Texas at West Virginia- ABC 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota- BTN 2:30 p.m.
Auburn at Florida- CBS 2:30 p.m.
Air Force at Navy- CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami- ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas State- ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Notre Dame- NBC 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at Louisiana (Monroe)- ESPNU 2:45 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska- FOX 3 p.m.
Troy at Missouri- SEC 3 p.m.
South Florida at Connecticut- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee- ESPN 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Ohio State- ABC 6:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Southern Methodist- ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi- SEC 6:30 p.m.
California at Oregon- FOX 7 p.m.
San Diego State at Colorado State- ESPN2 9 p.m.
Boise State at UNLV- CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Stanford- ESPN 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Wisconsin at Nebraska- BTN 7 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Open de España, third round, Madrid- GOLF 6:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, third round, Irving, Texas- GOLF 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, Las Vegas- GOLF 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 1:30 p.m.
Breeders' Futurity Stakes: From Lexington, Ky.- NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 243 Prelims: Undercard bouts, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 7 p.m
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at NY Yankees, Game 2- FS1 4 p.m.
A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay Houston, Game 2- FS1 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Sacramento vs. Indiana, Mumbai, India- NBA 8:30 a.m.
Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State- TNT 7 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Namibia, Pool B, Tokyo- NBCSN 11:30 p.m.
World Cup 2019: France vs. Tonga, Pool C, Kumamoto, Japan- NBCSN 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Tottenham at Brighton- NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich- FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Freiburg- FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool- NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Soccer Köln vs. Schalke- FS2 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham- NBC 11:30 a.m.
Atlas at Tijuana- FS2 9 p.m.
Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina- ESPN2 5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS
ATP: The China Open, Semifinals- TENNIS 3:30 a.m.
ATP: The China Open, Semifinals- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The China Open, Semifinals- TENNIS 6:30 a.m.
ATP: The Rakuten Japan Open, Singles Final- TENNS 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
WTA: The China Open, Singles Final- TENNIS 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 9, Doha, Qatar- NBC 1:30 p.m.
IAAF World Championships 2019: Men's Marathon, Doha, Qatar (taped)- NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 6
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Cup Series at Dover, Dover, Del.- NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY (MEN'S)
Michigan State at Michigan- BTN 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
Ohio State at Rutgers- BTN 10 a.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin- BTN 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Kentucky at Tennessee- SEC 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Florida- ESPNU 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Mississippi State at South Carolina- ESPNU 12 p.m
Florida at Kentucky- SEC 12 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue- ESPNU 2 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Open de España, final round, Madrid- GOLF 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, final round, Irving, Texas- GOLf 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, final round, Las Vegas- GOLF 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 1 p.m.
Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend: From Lexington, Ky.- NBC 3:30 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
MLL: Teams TBD, Championship, Denver- ESPN2 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
N.L. Division Series, Atlanta at St. Louis, Game 3- TBS 3:30 p.m.
N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at Washington, Game 3- TBS 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Shanghai vs. LA Clippers, Honolulu- NBA 6 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Tennessee, NY Jets at Philadelphia, Baltimore at Pittsburgh, New England at Washington, Jacksonville at Carolina- CBS 12 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cincinnati, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Minnesota at NY Giants, Atlanta at Houston, Chicago vs. Oakland (London)- FOX 12 p.m.
Denver at LA Chargers- CBS 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas- FOX 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City- NBC 7:20 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: France vs. Tonga, Pool C, Kumamoto, Japan- NBCSN 2:30 a.m.
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Namibia, Pool B, Tokyo- NBC 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina- ESPN2 5:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach- FS1 6:20 a.m.
Premier League: Wolves at Manchester City- NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Bournemouth at Arsenal- CNBC 8 a.m.
Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at VfL Wolfsburg- FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United- NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Frankfurt- FS2 10:50 a.m.
MLS: San Jose at Portland- ESPN 3 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Chicago- ESPN 1 p.m.
TENNIS
WTA: The China Open, Singles Final- TENNIS 3:30 a.m.
ATP: The China Open, Singles Final- TENNIS 6:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 10 p.m.
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped)- TENNIS 5:30 a.m. (Monday)
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF: World Championships 2019, Day 10, Doha, Qatar- NBCSN 11 a.m.
IAAF: World Championships 2019, Day 10, Doha, Qatar (taped)- NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, Game 3- ABC 2:30 p.m.
Monday, October 7
MLB BASEBALL
Playoffs: Teams TBD- TBS 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: New Orleans at Atlanta- NBA 6:30 p.m.- NBA 6:30 p.m.
Preseason: Houston vs. Toronto, Saitama, Japan- NBA 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
NFL FOOTBALL
Cleveland at San Francisco- ESPN 7 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped)- TENNIS 5:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds (taped)- TENNIS 10 p.m.
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped)- TENNIS 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
