On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 20
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Princeton at Indiana- BTN 6 p.m.
Columbia at St. John's- FS1 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Illinois- BTN 8 p.m.
Brigham Young at Boise State- CBSSN 9 p.m.
Sacramento Classic: St. Mary's (Calif.) vs. Fresno State, Sacramento, Calif.- ESPNU 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Toledo at Buffalo- ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Miami (Ohio)- ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Missouri at Kentucky- SEC 6 p.m.
Florida at Auburn- SEC 8 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, first round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 1 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA BASKETBALL
Golden State at Dallas- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Boston at LA Clippers- ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Washington at NY Rangers- NBCSN 7 p.m.
TENNIS
ITF: Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Italy, Group Stage 2, Madrid- FS2 11 a.m.
