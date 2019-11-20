On Television

Wednesday, November 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Princeton at Indiana- BTN 6 p.m.

Columbia at St. John's- FS1 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Illinois- BTN 8 p.m.

Brigham Young at Boise State- CBSSN 9 p.m.

Sacramento Classic: St. Mary's (Calif.) vs. Fresno State, Sacramento, Calif.- ESPNU 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Toledo at Buffalo- ESPN2 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Miami (Ohio)- ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Missouri at Kentucky- SEC 6 p.m.

Florida at Auburn- SEC 8 p.m.

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, first round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA BASKETBALL

Golden State at Dallas- ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Boston at LA Clippers- ESPN 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Washington at NY Rangers- NBCSN 7 p.m.

TENNIS

ITF: Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Italy, Group Stage 2, Madrid- FS2 11 a.m.

