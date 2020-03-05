As a young baseball player and bubble gum-card collector growing up in Bowling Green in the 1960s and ’70s, I had a host of favorite big-leaguers — Willie Mays, Ernie Banks, Hank Aaron, Vada Pinson, Bill Mazeroski and Roberto Clemente, just to name a few.
No player from that golden era, however, inspired me more than the Cincinnati Reds’ Pete Rose — and, as my own playing career progressed, it was his game that I sought to emulate more than all the others.
So, on Saturday I got to cross one off my Bucket List by meeting Rose at Ohio County High School during a lively Q & A what was billed as “An Evening With Pete Rose.”
Not only did I get to meet my childhood hero, I got to interview him as part of a panel that included Jared Bratcher, sports director for Visit Owensboro, and Randall Parmley, sports director for WEHT in Evansville.
It was an absolute blast.
Major League Baseball’s career leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562) at-bats (14,053), singles (3,215), and outs (10,328) was just about what you’d expect from a player who ran to first base in 4.1 seconds, after a base on balls. He was spirited, humorous, engaging and, yes, at times a tad on the coarse side with regard to both his language and his story-telling.
Nonetheless, on the whole Rose was irrepressibly riveting, remarkably informative and exceedingly entertaining, and the 90-minute program flew by at warp speed for both the audience and the panelists. Upon its conclusion, everyone seemed to wish there had been more time — as in two more hours of time — to hear additional tales from a remarkable MLB playing career that spanned 24 seasons.
He spoke about acquiring the nickname “Charlie Hustle” from Yankees legends Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle in spring training of 1963, about barreling over Indians catcher Ray Fosse to score the winning run in the All-Star Game for the National League before the home fans at Riverfront Stadium in 1970, and about fighting with Mets shortstop Bud Harrelson after a hard slide into second base during the 1973 N.L. playoffs.
Legendary stuff.
And, after yours truly asked Rose to describe what it was like for a young player to face Dodgers superstar left-hander Sandy Koufax at the pinnacle of his career in the mid-’60s, he even talked about how Koufax was the one N.L. pitcher who had his number — this, after giving his questioner (sitting about four feet away) a withering look and responding, “Smart ass!” — followed by a grin and a wink.
I loved it.
Other aspects of Rose’s presentation were tinged with emotion, including the lasting influence of his father, Harry “Pete” Rose, the realized dream of playing for the hometown Reds at Crosley Field, located just three miles from his boyhood home, and how winning championships — far and away more than any of his numerous individual records — meant the most to him during his storied career.
The proverbial elephant in the gymnasium, of course, was Rose’s banishment from baseball in 1989 midst accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played for and managed the Reds. Rose publicly denied he bet on baseball for years, but in 2004 he finally admitted he bet on baseball and the Reds (to win).
Rose spoke openly on the subject, expressing regret and disappointment that his career in the game ended the way it did — but he was also adamant in his contention that when comparing betting on your own team to the recent Astros sign-stealing scandal and the use of steroids, his transgressions are batting third in that lineup.
The most touching moment in the program for Rose came at the end, when a nine-minute clip of him breaking Ty Cobb’s record with his 4,192nd hit off San Diego’s Eric Show on Sept. 11, 1985, in Cincinnati was played on the gymnasium’s video boards.
Tears were in Rose’s eyes as the clip reached its climax — a genuine reaction that underscored how much baseball meant to him, and, it must be noted, vice-versa.
The truth is that I’ve been sitting on the fence for more than three decades with regard to whether or not Rose merits induction into baseball’s most hallowed shrine — the Hall of Fame.
On one hand, my lifelong appreciation for the unabashed passion with which Rose played, and the records he set in the process, long ago left no doubt that he is a first-ballot Hall of Fame player. On the other hand, my respect for the game itself runs so deep that I’ve always felt uncomfortable about his gambling on baseball — never could quite get over that hurdle.
Spending a few hours with Rose, who will turn 79 on April 14, changed my perspective. Like each of us, he is a flawed human being who made mistakes. He has paid a price for those errors in ways that none of us will probably ever begin to fully comprehend. And he, like the rest of us, merits a second chance — it’s called forgiveness.
I’m off the fence now.
Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame? It’s time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.