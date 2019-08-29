The Madisonville North Hopkins High School Football team is focused on keeping the good times going after kicking off the season last Friday with an impressive 41-0 road victory over Union County.
The Maroons will travel to Marshall County Friday for their second game of the young season.
North put up 540 yards of total offense while allowing just 88 yards against Braves, and they want to make sure the performance wasn't a one-time thing.
"Looking at the score, a lot of people think it was a perfect win. But looking at the film, we still have a lot of work to reach the goals we set for ourselves," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "We have to keep building from that win."
The opening win was the first for the Maroons since 2014, giving North the unfamiliar feeling of having to prepare for week two without the hunger added from a defeat.
"Whether we win games by one point or whether we win them like we did last weekend, we are still breaking down film just as hard," said Burgett. "We have to continue to improve every week steadily and strive to get better and be a better football team."
North quarterback Hayden Reynolds, who went 17-28 for 331 yards with four touchdowns against the Braves, echoed his coach's words.
"You can't overlook anybody; it doesn't matter if they are super good or super bad, you have to focus on what you need to do every week," he said.
Marshall County comes into the game 1-0 as well following a 37-6 win over Ballard Memorial. The Marshals rushed for 217 yards with four touchdowns, while completing just one pass as a team.
"They run the ball a lot but looking what we did at Union County, I'm expecting them to get to the edge a little bit more and possibly throw the ball to try our secondary," said Burgett.
"But even with that, Nick Grant finished with two interceptions last week."
Luke Wyatt is the leading rusher for the Marshals, going for 95 yards and one score to start the season on a night six Marshall County rushers reached at least 10 yards.
"We still want to do what we do," said Grant. "Pitch a shut out and stop the run."
On the other side of the ball, North's offense will be dealing with a Marshall defense that allowed just six points and 21 passing yard.
"The passing game has always been there, it's just Jeriah Hightower has been here, and he is stud but the passing game is here and it will only get better from here," said Reynolds.
Friday will be the second straight road game for the Maroons to start the season, and while some may see it as a disadvantage to start away from home, North is finding positives in the process.
"It really keeps us focus," said Grant. "We have the long bus rides to get us focused, and it sets us up mentally for the rest of the game."
And that's something coach Burgett finds very important.
"This week of preparation is key," he said. "After a win the way we had, the guys mentally and physically need to prepare for each game and need to understand that if they want to get where they want to, they have to continue improving on the little things -- because little things are what great teams are going to expose."
