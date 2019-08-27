Madisonville North Hopkins set the tone early as they blew out Evansville Christian 10-0 Monday night. The Lady Maroons had three players score twice, and the match ended with a little over 10 minutes remaining in regulation due to the 10-goal mercy rule.
“Evansville Christian is a relatively new school, and they've been dealing with some injuries,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “They didn't have their best players out there tonight, but I saw it as a good way for us to prepare against Caldwell County tomorrow.”
The Lady Maroons got off to a hot start, scoring three goals within two minutes. Lillie Carmen got the offense started with a goal eight minutes into the game. Camryn LaGrange scored as the clock hit 32 minutes remaining in the first half, and Kylee Coyle found the back of the net about 30 seconds later.
“We were working well together tonight,” Carmen said after the game. “You can tell we were working together as a team.”
Around the halfway point of the first half, Lilly Pluiner extended the North lead to 4-0 with a goal of her own. Emma Peyton scored with eight minutes to go in the first half, forcing Evansville Christian to change goalies. The goal change didn't matter to Peyton as she scored with three minutes remaining, giving North a 6-0 lead going into halftime.
The North offense didn't stop following the break with LaGrange scoring her second goal of the night less than 10 minutes into the second half.
“We went out and attacked the goal like we should've,” LaGrange said. “I think we should always have a fast start like we did tonight. We should keep the pressure on the defense right away, get that first goal under our belt and keep attacking.”
“I thought we did what we had to do,” Tichenor said. “We worked on some different parts of our game. I subbed a lot and moved some defensive players to offensive positions. We did a lot of different things.”
Carmen joined the two-goal club with less than 25 minutes to go, extending the blowout to a 8-0 lead. Shayla Embry brought the lead to 9-0 on a successful penalty kick with 17 minutes remaining in the match. Katelyn Morris sealed the game with a goal at around the 10:30 mark, giving the Lady Maroons the 10-0 victory.
North extends their winning streak to four games to start the season. Tonight they will be on the road to face a tough Caldwell County team. Caldwell entered play this week with a 2-1 record.
“There's a lot of pressure going into Caldwell,” Carmen said. “We haven't won at their place in a while, and their crowd is louder than ours.”
Varsity kickoff at Caldwell County is slated for 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.