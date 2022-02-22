Coaches have always said that defense will help you advance at tournament time and the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm proved that true on Monday night in a 61-35 win over Caldwell County in the first round of the 7th District tournament. The Lady Storm defense forced 24 Caldwell County Turnovers, had 29 deflections, 14 steals, 8 block shots and out rebounded Caldwell County 47-25.
The game was close in the first quarter with Caldwell County leading 7-6 with 2:56 left in the quarter when the Lady Storm went on a 6-0 run to take a 12-7 lead. Kire Peyton started the run with a basket and then after a Caldwell County miss, Brooklyn Clark scored off a pass from Briana Fritz to make it 10-7 and then Mercy Sutton grabbed an offensive rebound and stuck it back in to give the Lady Storm a 12-7 lead. The Lady Storm lead 12-9 at the end of one.
The Lady Storm picked up where they left off in the second quarter with an 8-0 run to start the quarter to extend the lead to 20-9. Fritz hit a 3 pointer on the first Lady Storm possession to push the Lady Storm led to 15-9. Lillie Whitaker-Greer then made 1 of 2 FT which was followed by a Fritz steal which led to Whitaker-Greer grabbing her own miss and putting it back in to give the Lady Storm the lead at 18-9.
Whitaker-Greer came back down on the next possession and got another offensive rebound stick back to increase the lead to 20-9. Caldwell County answered with a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 20-14 before the Lady Storm took charge with a 11-1 run to increase the lead to 31-15. Fritz started the run with an old fashion 3-point play, followed by 2 free throws by Calijia Mason. Emile Jones then knocked down a 3-point shot to increase the lead to 29-15, and Clark scored off an assist by Fritz to make it 31-15.
Caldwell County Scored the last 4 points of the half to cut the lead to 31-19.
Caldwell County came out in the third quarter and was able to cut the Lady Storm led to 35-26 when Jones came up with a big steal and layup to give the Lady Storm a 37-26 lead. Caldwell got back to 9 again at 37-28. The Lady Storm closed out the quarter however on a strong note with an offensive put back by Clark and a Jones steal which led to a Clark layup and gave the Lady Storm a 41-28 and then Tyah White scored right before the end of the quarter to make it 43-31 after 3 quarters.
The teams traded baskets back and forth in the first part of the 4th quarter and the Lady Storm lead 47-33 when their defense finally wore down the Lady Tigers and they closed the game out on a 14-2 run. During the final run Clark had 6 points and 3 block shots, Tyah White had 4 point and Sutton and Mason had 2 apiece.
Brooklyn Clark had a big game. Clark had 15 points, 15 rebounds, 5 block shots, 3 steals and 5 deflections. Mercy Sutton had 9 points and 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 block shots. Jones had 8 points, 8 rebounds, 11 deflections and 5 steals. Kire Peyton had 7 points and 3 rebounds. Briana Fritz had 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assist, 5 deflections and 2 steals. Calijia Mason had 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 deflections and 3 steals and gave the Lady Storm a big spark in the 2nd quarter. Tyah White had 6 points and Whitaker-Greer had 5 points and 3 rebounds.
The Lady Storm advance to the championship game on Thursday night at Caldwell County at 6 p.m. vs. Madisonville- North Hopkins. Both teams will advance to next week’s 2nd region tournament. The Lady Storm improved to 18-9 with the victory and Caldwell ends its season at 11-18.
Hopkins County Central 12-19-12-18 - 61
Caldwell County 09-10-12-04 - 35
Hopkins County Central: Clark 15, Sutton 9, Jones 8, Peyton 7, Fritz 6, White 6, Mason 5, Whitaker-Greer 5
Hopkins County Central 3-point Goals: Clark 1, Fritz 1, Jones 1, Peyton 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.