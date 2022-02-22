Coaches have always said that defense will help you advance at tournament time and the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm proved that true on Monday night in a 61-35 win over Caldwell County in the first round of the 7th District tournament. The Lady Storm defense forced 24 Caldwell County Turnovers, had 29 deflections, 14 steals, 8 block shots and out rebounded Caldwell County 47-25.

The game was close in the first quarter with Caldwell County leading 7-6 with 2:56 left in the quarter when the Lady Storm went on a 6-0 run to take a 12-7 lead. Kire Peyton started the run with a basket and then after a Caldwell County miss, Brooklyn Clark scored off a pass from Briana Fritz to make it 10-7 and then Mercy Sutton grabbed an offensive rebound and stuck it back in to give the Lady Storm a 12-7 lead. The Lady Storm lead 12-9 at the end of one.

The Lady Storm picked up where they left off in the second quarter with an 8-0 run to start the quarter to extend the lead to 20-9. Fritz hit a 3 pointer on the first Lady Storm possession to push the Lady Storm led to 15-9. Lillie Whitaker-Greer then made 1 of 2 FT which was followed by a Fritz steal which led to Whitaker-Greer grabbing her own miss and putting it back in to give the Lady Storm the lead at 18-9.

Whitaker-Greer came back down on the next possession and got another offensive rebound stick back to increase the lead to 20-9. Caldwell County answered with a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 20-14 before the Lady Storm took charge with a 11-1 run to increase the lead to 31-15. Fritz started the run with an old fashion 3-point play, followed by 2 free throws by Calijia Mason. Emile Jones then knocked down a 3-point shot to increase the lead to 29-15, and Clark scored off an assist by Fritz to make it 31-15.

Caldwell County Scored the last 4 points of the half to cut the lead to 31-19.

Caldwell County came out in the third quarter and was able to cut the Lady Storm led to 35-26 when Jones came up with a big steal and layup to give the Lady Storm a 37-26 lead. Caldwell got back to 9 again at 37-28. The Lady Storm closed out the quarter however on a strong note with an offensive put back by Clark and a Jones steal which led to a Clark layup and gave the Lady Storm a 41-28 and then Tyah White scored right before the end of the quarter to make it 43-31 after 3 quarters.

The teams traded baskets back and forth in the first part of the 4th quarter and the Lady Storm lead 47-33 when their defense finally wore down the Lady Tigers and they closed the game out on a 14-2 run. During the final run Clark had 6 points and 3 block shots, Tyah White had 4 point and Sutton and Mason had 2 apiece.

Brooklyn Clark had a big game. Clark had 15 points, 15 rebounds, 5 block shots, 3 steals and 5 deflections. Mercy Sutton had 9 points and 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 block shots. Jones had 8 points, 8 rebounds, 11 deflections and 5 steals. Kire Peyton had 7 points and 3 rebounds. Briana Fritz had 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assist, 5 deflections and 2 steals. Calijia Mason had 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 deflections and 3 steals and gave the Lady Storm a big spark in the 2nd quarter. Tyah White had 6 points and Whitaker-Greer had 5 points and 3 rebounds.

The Lady Storm advance to the championship game on Thursday night at Caldwell County at 6 p.m. vs. Madisonville- North Hopkins. Both teams will advance to next week’s 2nd region tournament. The Lady Storm improved to 18-9 with the victory and Caldwell ends its season at 11-18.

Hopkins County Central 12-19-12-18 - 61

Caldwell County 09-10-12-04 - 35

Hopkins County Central: Clark 15, Sutton 9, Jones 8, Peyton 7, Fritz 6, White 6, Mason 5, Whitaker-Greer 5

Hopkins County Central 3-point Goals: Clark 1, Fritz 1, Jones 1, Peyton 1