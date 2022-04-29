Hopkins Central (1-9) traveled to Princeton last night to face Caldwell County (10-7) in district softball play. The Lady Tigers outfit the Lady Storm 11-1 on their way to claiming a 10-0 shutout victory.
Central’s lone hit came late in the game in the form of a double from Amelia Johnson in the top of the fourth inning, spoiling what would otherwise have been a perfect game for Caldwell’s Jackie Farmer. Keira Bryan was scored with the loss. Through five innings she gave up ten hits and eight earned runs while striking out three.
Hopkins Central is scheduled to host Webster County today at 5:30 p.m.
