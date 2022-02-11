The Hopkins County Central Storm quickly rebounded from a loss to Madisonville-North on Monday by grabbing a win on the road against Crittenden on Tuesday and then claiming a dominating win against Trigg County at home last night.
The Storm outscored the Wildcats by 22 in the first half, taking a 47-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Both teams offense seemed to go stagnant coming back from the break, with only six points total being scored in the first three minutes. Then Hopkins Central got things going and went on to outscore Trigg 10-7 by the end of the third quarter to head into the final period with a 64-35 lead.
The Storm didn’t let up in the final eight, outscoring Trigg County 17-9 to claim a 81-44 victory.
The Storm will travel to Russellville today for a 3:30 p.m. tip-off. After that they will just have three games left in the regular season. They play Madisonville on Monday, Livingston Central on Tuesday and will then wrap-up the season at Lyon County on Friday night.
The District Tournament, which will be held in Caldwell County this year, begins the following week.
