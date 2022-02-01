After a slow first quarter in which every Lady Storm player played as Coach Phillip Cotton was searching for the right combination the combination was finally found in the second quarter.

After leading UHA 16-14 at the end of 1, the Lady Storm outscored UHA 26-6 in the second quarter including a 21-2 run to start the quarter.

Leading the second quarter run was Mercy Sutton with 8 points and 4 deflections. Briana Fritz had 4 points, 4 steals, Emile Jones had 6 points and 5 steals. The Lady Storm forced 13 turnovers in the second quarter.

The Lady Storm came out in the third quarter the same way they ended the second quarter with a 17-3 run and on a basket by Jones they increased the lead to 59-23 to start the running clock. From that point on both teams ran subs in and out of the game.

Mercy Sutton led the way another double double of with 15 points on 6-9 from the field and 10 rebounds. Brooklyn Clark had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Briana Fritz had 11 points and 4 steals. Emile Jones had 13 points on 6-8 from the 2-point range, 7 rebounds and 8 steals. Kire Peyton added 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Tyah White had 3 points and 4 rebounds. Cassidy Knight had 3 points, Whitaker-Greer added 2 points and Cameron Gant had 1 point. Calijia Mason added 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

The Lady Storm improved to 15-4 with the win. They will be at Henderson County for a JV/Varsity game on Thursday night before returning home on Friday night to play Ohio County.

Hopkins County Central 16-26-21-05- 68

UHA 14-06-06-10-36

Hopkins County Central: Sutton 15, Clark 14, Jones 13, Fritz 11, Peyton 6, White 3, Knight 3, Whitaker-Greer 2, Gant 1

3 Pointers: Clark 3, Fritz 1, Knight 1