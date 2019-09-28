Hopkins County Central is still in search of their first win of 2019 after falling to McLean County at home, 50-20, on Friday night. It was Hall of Fame night at Central as former Storm athletes were honored during halftime.
"Early in the game, I tried to be cute and call some plays and some formations and that hurt us a little," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "We've got young guys on defense who are improving each week."
Before the opening kickoff, Storm wide receiver Blasin Moore was recognized for breaking the school-record in career receptions last week at Owensboro Catholic. He was given a commemorative football from coach Wood.
"I had two great quarterbacks who threw the ball to me," Moore said. "It's an honor and a personal accomplishment for me. I'll be keeping that ball in a special place for a long time."
McLean County set the tone early scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the game to go up, 6-0. The two-point conversion was good giving the Cougars an 8-0 lead with 10:50 to go in the first quarter.
Central responded in their first offensive drive of the game with quarterback Adrian Stringer connecting with Johntize Miller for a Storm touchdown. Chase Garrett's kick was good to make the score 8-7 McLean County with 8:10 on the clock in the first.
McLean thought they returned the ensuing kickoff all the way back for a TD, but a personal foul on the Cougars brought the ball back to the 50-yard line. McLean County eventually found the endzone again with a successful two-point conversion to go up 16-7 with a little more that five minutes on
the clock in the first.
Stringer kept going to Moore all night long and Moore was successful at drawing some pass interference penalties on the Cougar defense.
"They weren't playing right, they were playing dirty," Moore said. "But in the game of football, you don't really pay attention to that stuff, and you just play the game."
"That might be something we'll be looking to try is to take some shots and draw some penalties like Blasin did tonight," Wood said. "Either catch it or draw a penalty. Blasin is getting attention from defenses, but our other receivers are going to be stepping up."
Fumbles and turnovers were again a problem for Central. They fumbled the ball on the McLean County 20-yard line and the Cougars marched it down the field for another TD and a good two-point conversion to go up 24-7.
"Offense had our ups and downs," Stringer said. "Penalties have been killing us, we'll be on a good drive and next thing we know we're 15 yards behind the sticks. The fumble was on me tonight, but overall everyone else did pretty good."
Central turned it over on downs deep in the redzone to start the second quarter, allowing McLean County to go down the field to score a touchdown. The Storm defense was able to stop the two-point conversion try to keep the score at 30-7 with 10:50 left in the first half.
After another turnover on downs on Central and a touchdown drive by McLean County with a failed two-point conversion, the Storm saw themselves down 36-7 with 9:09 on the clock.
Central offense was stopped on a three and out, then McLean County scored once again with 7:59 to go in the half, starting a running clock for the rest of the game. The Cougar touchdown and successful two-point conversion gave them a 44-7 lead going into halftime.
Central struck first in the second half with Stringer rushing 15-yards for a touchdown. Garrett's kick was no good, but the TD cut the Cougar lead to 44-13 with 3:09 on the clock in the third.
The Storm found the endzone again on a seven yard pass to Jaxon Winn from Stringer with 5:20 to go in the game. Garrett's kick was good to make the score 44-20 McLean County.
"My receivers played great, they came a long way since last week," Stringer said. "They dropped a lot of balls last week. What helped us out was Blasin being the player that he is. They were on him which really opened up the passing lane for the other receivers."
The Cougars put the final nail in the coffin with a touchdown at 2:07 in the fourth. Two-point conversion was no good, but McLean County already sealed the win with the score at 50-20.
Central will stay home next week when they will face their cross town rival Madisonville North Hopkins on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
