Boys Basketball
Fort Campbell 61, Dawson Springs 59: The game went down to the wire until Fort Campbell's Cameron Pratt tipped it in right at the final buzzer to hand Dawson their second loss of the season. The game was tied up five different times in the fourth quarter. Dawson's Skylar Clark recorded 15 points and Landon Pace also ended his night in double digits with 14. Dylan Dawson contributed nine points for the Panthers.
