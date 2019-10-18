The Hopkins County Central boys and Madisonville North Hopkins girls suffered heart-breaking losses in their respective 2nd Region Tournaments on Wednesday. The Storm lost 1-0 to Hopkinsville in Henderson, while the Lady Maroons fell 2-1 to University Heights, with the match going down to penalty kicks.
Up in Henderson, Central and Hoptown both kept the match tight with neither team scoring going into halftime.
Hopkinsville almost broke the scoreless tie five minutes into the second half in a scrum in front of the net. Storm keeper Chase Garrett made the save on the first shot, but was away from the rebound that was surrounded by players from both teams. Central's Graham Foster was able to keep it out of the Storm goal and cleared it back to safety while Garrett got back into position.
SEE STORM/PAGE B2
Hopkinsville finally got the first score of the match with 12:20 on the clock in the second half on a shot right in front of the Central goal, and the ball just got by Garrett to put Hoptown up 1-0.
"I told them after the game that soccer is a silly sport sometimes," Central head coach Ben Lutz said. "The one time our defense fell asleep and they were able to sneak one by us, and they got an easy goal. You can play the game so hard for so long and something crazy happens like that."
Aside from the one goal, Garrett was solid between the pipes for Central, stopping 12 shots in his final match for Central.
"He's started for us all four years, ever since he was a freshman," Lutz said. "He's had a great career, and I'm super proud of him. You couldn't ask for a better goalkeeper."
The Central defense also stepped up on Tuesday night to help out Garrett, despite the physical play from Hopkinsville.
"Hopkinsville has 12 seniors on their team and they've competed for the state tournament three years in a row, so they have that experience," Lutz said. "We had to come out and be aggressive. I don't think it was necessarily a dirty game, but it was a very physical game. I think it was equal on both sides, both teams were giving some shoves. It was an equally physical game, and we can't make that an excuse."
With the loss on Tuesday, the Storm's 2019 season is officially over and they'll be losing seven seniors going into next season including captain Jesus Gallegos.
"I'm really happy I was able to captain this team," Gallegos said. "My freshman year I didn't even make varsity. This year I made all-region and all-district. This year we were able to hold on 1-0 against Hopkinsville, three years ago we lost 10-0. Throughout my career, I worked as hard as I could, even though it wasn't the result I wanted, I played as hard as I could."
In Hopkinsville, the Lady Maroons were down 1-0 until North's leading goal scorer Camryn LaGrange scored with 28 minutes left in regulation to tie it up 1-1.
The score remained 1-1 through the two five-minute overtime periods leading to a shootout. University Heights was able to win the shootout to move onto the championship round of the 2nd Region Tournament to play Henderson County with the final score of 2-1 over North.
North ends the season with an impressive 19-2-1 record. Their only loss in the regular season came in their first match of the year back on Aug. 13 at Greenwood with the Lady Maroons losing 6-1 and their only tie of the season was on Sept. 3 when they hosted Henderson County ending 1-1. Out of their 19 wins, 12 of them were shutouts with Kara Franklin between the pipes for North. She allowed only 15 goals all year as the Lady Maroons' keeper.
LaGrange led the team in goals with 55 in her sophomore season, setting the school-record for goals in a season. Freshman Lillie Carmen led the team in assists with 24.
North will only be graduating two seniors going into next season. Kensley Zieba scored the second most goals for the Lady Maroons with 13 on the season and tied LaGrange with the second most assists with 16 for the year. Fellow senior Katelyn Morris ended her final season with five goals and four assists.
