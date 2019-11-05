The boys and girls basketball programs from Madisonville North Hopkins, Hopkins County Central and Dawson Springs traveled to Hopkinsville to take part in the first-ever 2nd Region Media Day at the Hopkinsville Sportsplex.
All 2nd Region teams in attendence were represented by their head coach along with one to three players. Each team was given a 10-minute slot to give an opening statement and to take questions from the media. The event's moderator was Jeff Bidwell, sports director for WPSD in Paducah.
Dawson Springs had the first two spots in the morning, while Central and North went back-to-back in the early afternoon.
The media day event was made possible by Toyota of Hopkinsville, and Chick-fil-A provided lunches for coaches, players and members of the media.
North was a program of interest as the Maroons are the defending region champions.
"Our guys are hungry and we want to get back to the state tournament," Maroons head coach Matt Beshear said on Saturday. "Our long-term goal is to win another region championship and ultimately bring a state championship back to Madisonville."
Beshear brought seniors Kenny White, K'suan Casey and Keshawn Stone up on stage with him as they gave the media some insight from the players' perspective.
"We have a really good team this year," Casey said. "We just strive to be the best we can."
North has had a lot of success recently in their other athletic programs, bringing Madisonville region championships in different sports and representing Hopkins County in state tournaments.
"There's been a lot of upsets in region tournaments in other sports," Beshear said. "That just shows that you can't get too far ahead of yourself. We have a lot of good players, but if you're not ready to play come tournament time, your season could be over with."
As for the Lady Maroons, they had a good run last season, losing in the second round of the region tournament to eventual champion Henderson County.
"We're coming off of a decent season," head coach Jeff Duvall said. "We have a lot of experience back and some girls that are going to step up. We expect to be in the hunt this year."
Joining Duvall was guard Camryn LaGrange, who's coming off a great soccer season scoring 56 goals for the Lady Maroons. She's coming off a freshman basketball season that wasn't too shabby either as she led her team in scoring.
"I've been playing basketball since I was in eighth grade," LaGrange said. "I feel comfortable in the leadership position that I'm in right now."
The Central boys team will be under the direction of new head coach Michael Fraliex. The 2019-20 season will be his first head coaching job in a decade since he last coached at Caldwell County.
"I'm glad to be the new head coach at Hopkins County Central," Fraliex said. "It's a great second chance for me. The guys have been working hard so far in practice, and we've told them that they're going to have to sacrifice their individual stats for the team."
Sam Almond was the only Storm player to join coach Fraliex. Almond said that working with the new head coach has been great so far.
As for the Lady Storm, Nancy Oldham will be entering her second year as head coach since coming out of retirement.
"They're very coachable, and they're one of the reasons I came out of retirement," Oldham said of her team.
Oldham noted that she had coached most of the current Lady Storm when they were playing for South Hopkins Middle School, meaning that the players know coach Oldham's system very well.
For both teams at Dawson Springs, they want to be competitive against tough opponents this year.
"I'm excited to see the girls in game situations," Lady Panthers head coach Amanda Scott said. "We're setting the bar high and we want to return to the region tournament this year."
The Panthers also want to be able to compete within the 7th District.
"You have to give it your all when you face North," Panthers head coach Jim Hicks said. "Caldwell County also has some good players. It's going to be a good district this year, and I'm hoping that we'll be able to hold our own."
Hicks is entering his first year as head coach for Dawson.
With fall sports winding down and practices having already started, the 2019-20 basketball season is set to tip off the first week in December.
