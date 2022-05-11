The Madisonville-North Hopkins Middle School varsity team wrapped up their baseball season last weekend by winning the Southern Pennyrile Athletic Conference Tournament, the highest level of competition for the middle school level.
The Maroons kicked off the SPAC tourney on Friday night, taking down Lyon County Middle School 10-0. They then offed Muhlenberg Middle Saturday morning at 11-3, advancing to the championship round on Saturday night to face Hopkinsville.
Madisonville got on the board first, but we quickly tied in the bottom half of the first box. The score was still knotted at five after four and a half innings, when Brantley Harris hit a three run double on a 2-2 count to put the Maroons up 8-5.
Even Lear was scored with the win. He allowed one hit and struck out one through two and two-thirds. Aidan Arp and Cadence Harris helped close the game out for the Maroons.
Courtland Harris led the Maroons at the plate, going 2-for-3 on the night. He also had three steals in the contest.
“We had a really good year,” said Bryce Gibson, Madisonville-North Hopkins’ middle school head coach. “We were 26-0 overall. The JV team was 9-0 and the Varsity team was 17-0. Last year we went 21-5.”
