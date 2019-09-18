Local Sports
Thursday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Webster County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Butler County- 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Trigg County- 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 18
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Purdue at Kentucky- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Stanford at Nebraska- BTN 7 p.m.
GOLF
Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, first round, Incheon, South Korea- GOLF 9 p.m.
European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England- GOLF 4 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Washington at St. Louis- MLB 12 p.m.
NY Mets at Colorado OR Kansas City at Oakland (joined in progress)- MLB 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta- ESPN 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham at Olympicos, Group B- TNT 11:55 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, Group A- TNT 2 p.m.
Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, Las Vegas- ESPN2 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France- TENNIS 5 a.m.
WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 10 p.m.
WTA: The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, Guangzhou, China- TENNIS 10 p.m.
WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 3 a.m. (Thursday)
WTA: The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, Guangzhou, China- TENNIS 3 a.m. (Thursday)
ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)
WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds, Osaka, Japan- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)
WTA: The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, Guangzhou, China- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)
WRESTLING
UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped)- NBCSN 11 a.m.
