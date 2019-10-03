Bivens named as North's new athletic director

Brian Bivens has been named the new athletic director for Madisonville North Hopkins, replacing former AD Brent Gibson, who took the assistant principal job at the school.
"I've known for some time that I wanted to be an athletic director," said Bivens, who was hired in September. "I didn't expect it to happen this fast, but the opportunity to come to a school like Madisonville North Hopkins, it was too good to pass up."
The 2019-20 academic year will be Bivens' first as an athletic director in his career. He was most recently an assistant football coach at Muhlenberg County. As North's AD, he'll oversee multiple programs that have had success in recent years with softball, boys' tennis and boys' basketball making state tournament appearances including a KHSAA State Championship title in softball in 2017, not to mention a football program that has been ranked in the 4A polls this year.
"A lot of North's success has to be credited to our coaches and the kids," Bivens said. "The AD's job is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. Making sure the coaches and the kids have the things that they need to be successful. I'm coming from a coaching background, so I understand that there are a lot of things coaches and players want that aren't necessarily needs."
Gibson has helped with the transition.
"One of the things we talked about when he started is that we have a lot of great coaches here at North," Gibson said. "We have people who do a great job working with our young people, getting them prepared on and off the field. I just told him to let our coaches do their jobs like they have been and that will continue our success hopefully well into the future."
See Bivens/Page B2
Even though Gibson started as the assistant principal back in August, he was still serving as the athletic director until Bivens assumed the duties.
"It's been a pretty smooth transition so far," Gibson said. "Brian is a very athletic-minded guy and coached multiple sports in his time. Each and everyday, he's understanding some of the finer details of the job such as things behind-the-scenes, financially and to set up for games. It was a tough start at first since he came in so late into the fall, but he's done a fantastic job so far and is learning very quickly."
Even though Gibson is no longer the AD at North, he'll still be involved with the athletic department at and can be seen at their athletic events.
"Even though Bivens has done a great job so far I still have connections that will help him out," Gibson said. "I'm still in the know of the inner workings of how we do things and I'm just making sure that it's a smooth process, not only for him, but for our coaches and student-athletes as well."
With the fall sports season coming to a close, North will prepare to have multiple teams make a postseason run with Bivens at the helm for the athletic department.
"I had really great conversations with Mr. Gibson, Mr. Christian Klass, and coach John Tichenor," Bivens said. "I gave them my thoughts and my ideas. I'm very excited that they chose to accept me as their new athletic director."
