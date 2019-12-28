Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari knows precisely what to expect when his No. 19 Wildcats face No. 3 Louisville on Saturday afternoon at Lexington's Rupp Arena -- sound defense from the Cardinals.
"They really guard," Calipari said of Louisville. "Now, obviously, Jordan (Nwora) is one of the best players in the country and can get baskets for them, but the biggest thing I'm telling you is they guard. (Cardinal coach) Chris Mack has done a good job with this team. He really has. He's done a good job with the program.
"This is a veteran team and they play."
Kentucky (8-3) is coming off back-to-back losses in Las Vegas -- falling 69-66 to Utah on Dec. 18 in the Neon Hoops Showcase, before dropping a 71-65 to Ohio State on Dec. 21 in the CBS Sports Classic.
Last time out, the Cats started 6-foot-3 sophomore Ashton Hagans (13. 9 ppg, 7.3 apg) and 6-3 freshman Tyrese Maxey (13.1 ppg) at guards, along with 6-11 junior forward Nick Richards (11.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.2 bpg), 6-10 sophomore forward EJ Montgomery (8.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg), and 6-6 freshman forward Kahlil Whitley (5.2 ppg).
UK averages 74.5 points per game, limits opponents to 61.2 points, shoots 46% from the field, but only 28% from 3-point range, and makes 79% of its foul shots. The Cats average 15.5 assists, 4.3 blocks, and 5.5 steals per game.
Louisville (11-1) lost its only game of the season on Dec. 10 against Texas Tech (70-57) in the Jimmy V Classic at New York's Madison Square Garden. Since then, the Cards have bounced back with victories over Eastern Kentucky (99-67) and Miami, Ohio (70-46).
U of L's likely starters will be 6-foot senior guard Ryan McMahon (9.8 ppg), 6-2 junior guard Darius Perry (5.8 ppg), 6-10, 255-pound senior center Steven Enoch (11.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg), 6-5 senior forward Dwayne Sutton (9 ppg, 8.7 rpg), along with Nwora, the preseason ACC Player of the Year who averages 21.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Louisville averages 76.7 points per game, limits foes to 58.4 points, shoots 49% from the floor, including 38% from distance, and makes 75% of its free throws. The Cardinals average 15.3 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 4.9 steals per game. U of L's last five opponents have combined to shoot 21% from 3-point range.
U of L trails by a bunch in the all-time series (36-16 UK) and has won only five of 24 games played between the rivals in Lexington. Calipari's record against the Cardinals in Rupp Arena is 5-0, and the Cats are 10-2 versus Louisville in the Calipari era.
