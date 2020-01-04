Hopkins County Central couldn't get anything going offensively in the first 16 minutes of play as Webster County took the 77-47 road win Friday night. The Trojans improved to 12-1, and Central fell to 0-11.
Webster set the tone from the beginning, starting the first four minutes of the game on a 12-3 run. The Trojans went into the second quarter with a 20-7 lead.
Nothing seemed to go Central's way as they failed to score a point until Marcus Eaves knocked down a free throw with 2:47 until halftime. During that stretch, Webster rattled off 37 points with Central having trouble passing and making shots.
Eventually the Central offense started to come to life, but it was too late as Webster went into the half with a commanding 42-14 lead. In the second quarter, Central only made three out of 10 free throws, all of them made by Eaves.
"There were a lot of silly turnovers in the first half," Central head coach Michael Fraliex said. "I told them at halftime that all we're asking is for them to play as hard as they can."
The Storm put more points on the scoreboard in the third quarter than they did in the first half as they scored 15 points as a team in the frame.
Central scored scored 18 more points in the fourth quarter with Trae Barber, Dalton Shadrick and Kyndal Bone combining for eight points off the bench.
"Trae hit that big three in the fourth quarter, and Dalton will also play hard for you off the bench," Fraliex said.
But it wasn't nearly enough as Webster cruised to the 30-point victory at the final buzzer.
Blasin Moore and John Miller were the only two Storm players to break double digits with 10 points each, all of them coming in the second half.
Central's next test will be at Trigg County on Monday night when they will play after the Lady Storm play the Lady Wildcats.
"We're still trying to find out identity," Fraliex said. "Monday night at Trigg will be a great place to start turning things around."
Tipoff for the boys game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
