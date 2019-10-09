The Lady Maroons took home the 7th District Girls' Soccer Championship on Tuesday night, coming back from a goal down to beat Caldwell County, 4-1, in Princeton.
Down 1-0, North scored four unanswered goals as Camryn LaGrange scored a hat trick and Emma Peyton adding a score to secure the title.
North has only lost once all season and will enter regional play with a record of 18-1-1. But despite the stellar season, Madisonville was in a fight early.
"I think the girls thought this game was going to be easy. They thought they just had to show up and win," said the Lady Maroons head coach John Tichenor. "That wasn't the case. Caldwell was able to play hard, and they gave us a good match. Our girls need to be focused and not take games for granted."
The Lady Maroons handled Caldwell 6-0 earlier in the season, but the road to the district championship didn't come as easy.
"I think we came out little too relaxed than we should have, and we got a pretty stern talking to at halftime," said North defender Shayla Embry. "We kind of got it in there at the end, we played like we
See Rally/Page B3
rally with pic
knew how to play, but in the beginning we were a little off."
The Lady Tigers made it a physical game throughout and were stifling all the Lady Maroons chances early. Behind the strong defensive showing, Caldwell scored at the 25th minute after the ball hit off one of their attackers in a ball scramble outside the box that found its way over the keeper's head.
The score set up an intense atmosphere for the rest of the game.
"This field is small; the dimensions are small and the crowd is vocal," said Tichenor. "I'm proud of the girls, that we battled back and got the win."
LaGrange's play set the tone for the comeback.
With only eight minutes left in the half, she earned a corner kick and scored it to tie the game at 1-1. Lillie Carmen hit a perfect low cross right to the penalty box, where LaGrange made a run and slotted it home.
Two minutes later, she put her team in the lead. This time it came from open play with Kylee Coyle getting the ball out wide and picking out the cross for LaGrange to kick home the score as the Lady Maroons earned a 2-1 edge right before the break.
"We really play together as a team; we always encourage each other." said Embry. "It's just very important, especially when you're down, just to keep a good mentality and a positive attitude, and we did that."
In the second half, neither team was able to find their footing until the final 10 minutes when North started clicking again
In the final three minutes, Lagrange found her third score, putting home a second corner kick to make it a 3-1 score to seal the game.
"It's good we score off corner kicks. We work on them a lot, and the girls understand the importance of it. When you get opportunities like that, you have to capitalized on it," said Tichenor. "We feel like we should score 20% of the time on corners kicks, and we did that tonight."
Peyton put the game out of reach sliding home the fourth goal in a counter attack to clinch the title.
Madisonville will next play in the Second Region tournament. Pairings have not yet been announced.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.