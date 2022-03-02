LEXINGTON — For the sixth time in the John Calipari era, Kentucky finished the regular season undefeated at Rupp Arena after beating Ole Miss 83-72 in the home finale Tuesday. The win improved UK to 24-6 overall and 13-4 in Southeastern Conference play.

Kentucky was led in scoring by Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 18 points. He also grabbed 15 rebounds to record a double-double for the 12th straight game and 24th time this season.

“(Oscar) is just special,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “He just expanded his game. Obviously he made three or four 15-16 footers.

“He’s just got such strong hands. Tshiebwe was 18 and 15. He only had five at the half. He had 13 rebounds in the second half. He is about winning. What separates him from a lot of big bigs around the country is his conditioning and toughness. He’s just got such mental toughness when he is faced with fatigue.”

Sahvir Wheeler added 16 points for Kentucky, while TyTy Washington (14) and Keion Brooks (10) also finished in double figures. As a team, UK shot an impressive 60%.

“That’s like having a middle linebacker on defense and an unbelievable quarterback on offense,” Calipari said of Tshiebwe and Wheeler leading the charge.

Ole Miss was led by Matthew Murrell, who dropped a game-high 25 points. He was joined in double figures by Nysier Brooks, who had 14 points.

Davis’ Rebels fell to 13-17 overall and 4-13 in conference play.

Before the game, Kentucky honored seniors Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz, who both played their final game at Rupp Arena.

“We finished on our home court undefeated, so that was always big for us,” Washington said. “And we couldn’t really do that without the fans.”

Kentucky will finish the regular season Saturday in Gainesville, where it willl look to complete a season sweep of the rival Florida Gators. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT.