After eight seasons at the helm of the Madisonville Maroons basketball program, Matt Beshear has decided to step aside to accept an assistant principal position at a local elementary school.
Beshear has been named assistant principal at Hanson Elementary. The Maroons, fresh off a 31-3 record last season — including the team’s second consecutive 2nd Region crown — will accept resumes for the job for at least two weeks.
The Maroons’ dream season came to an abrupt end in March when the pandemic hit, forcing the state’s Sweet 16 tourney to eventually cancel after weeks of uncertainty. North made a run to the state’s quarterfinals a year earlier, and won the district title all eight years under Beshear.
Beshear was 167-81 in his eight seasons on the bench for Madisonville. Despite losing four starters from a season ago, the Madisonville job will still likely attract many top coaches.
An in-depth interview with Beshear will appear in Friday’s edition of The Messenger.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.