The University of Kentucky will not be expanding its alcohol sales in 2019.
Earlier this summer, the Southeastern Conference decided to leave the choice up to its individual institutions. Citing a need to "create a safe, secure, positive engaging environment for fans of all ages," UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart said he and university president Eli Capilouto came to an agreement to keep public alcohol sales away from all events.
"We believe we have an outstanding college fan experience at our games, though we recognize we can always find ways to do better," Barnhart said Thursday. "We also care about disrupting what we have currently in place.
"We've made the decision with that in mind, recognizing there's strong feelings on both sides of the issue, and I get a lot of e-mails regarding all of it on both sides."
However, alcohol will still be available for purchase in premium seating areas at Kroger Field -- a decision that's drawn plenty of criticism, as well.
"It's an availability issue," Barnhart said, adding that money played no role in the policy. "It's a little more confined to that area. We have fewer people in terms of responsibility."
Barnhart said UK will keep an eye on national trends regarding alcohol sales, but that it won't be a yearly decision.
"We're going to monitor it for a while, and if there's something that says it makes good sense to change our thought process or directions, then we'll do that," he added. "Right now, I feel pretty good about where we are."
Though Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said the decision was "above his pay grade," he expressed his understanding of both sides before ultimately putting his support behind the administration's choice.
"There's a lot for them to consider. I'll just say it's just hard. I know going to that funeral a year ago was very difficult for me and my team, as well," Stoops said at Friday's UK Media Day, referencing last year's tragedy when a 4-year-old child was struck by a car outside the stadium. "Anything that revolved around the game, drinking, having an accident like that happen was very heartfelt to me personally, and the team."
FAN DAY SET FOR SATURDAY
Fans will have the opportunity to meet players, receive autographs and watch an open practice during the Kentucky Football Fan Day on Saturday.
The event will begin with an autograph session at Nutter Field House, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 10:15 a.m. All Wildcats players and coaches, including Stoops, will be available. Afterward, fans are invited to watch an open practice at 11 a.m. at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility practice fields.
The event is open to the public and admission is free. Free parking will be available in Kroger Field's Blue, Green and Red lots.
UK football schedule posters for the upcoming season will be available, as well.
RIGGING THE WILDCATS
It's obvious how much the Kentucky coaching staff expects tight end Justin Rigg to contribute in 2019.
The 6-6, 263-pound junior played in all 13 games a year ago with two starts and caught just four passes for 45 yards. However, with former starter C.J. Conrad now suiting up for the NFL's New York Giants, it leaves an abundance of targets and responsibilities for Rigg to assume.
"Justin Rigg is a guy that's big, physical," Stoops said. "He's got soft hands. Excited about him getting the opportunity. C.J. Conrad has been such a mainstay for us for so long, to see Justin get that opportunity will be exciting."
According to offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, the starting job is Rigg's to lose.
"I think he can run and he's really smooth," Gran said. "Justin, he'll surprise you. He can run. His physicality at the point of attack is really good. I'd like for him to just be a leader and continue to grow in that position."
NEXT MAN UP
For the third consecutive season, the Wildcats will be without a key starter. This time it's 6-foot-2 junior safety Davonte Robinson.
As a sophomore, Robinson played in all 13 games and started three, recording 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries along the way.
He'll miss the entirety of the 2019 season with a right quadriceps injury that he suffered last week.
"Seems like each year -- what was it, Cole Mosier maybe three years ago, Landon Young (last year) and now Davonte -- we take a big hit," Stoops said. "But it is what it is. Our players know that. We have to have the mentality of the next man up. We feel for Davonte most because I know the amount of work that he's put in to put himself in a position to be one of the guys.
"(He's) certainly the guy with the most experience in the secondary. He's so versatile. Just love Davonte and feel for him."
UK coaches expect sophomore Yusuf Corker, freshman M.J. Devonshire, freshman Moses Douglass and senior Jordan Griffin to help fill the void in the secondary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.