Courtney Peyton notches 1,000 career point
Madisonville North Hopkins' big three -- Lindsey Peyton, Courtney Peyton and Camryn LaGrange -- scored all but three points for the Lady Maroons in a 55-30 win over Christian County Tuesday night.
In the game, Courtney Peyton scored her 1,000th in her career.
"Lindsey's shot was on tonight," North head coach Jeff Duvall said. "Her shot was on all throughout the preseason, but we were waiting for her to get some open looks, and she got some tonight."
North set the tone early going on a 9-1 run with a little over four minutes remaining in the first period.
The Lady Maroons ended up going into the second quarter with a 15-7 lead.
Madisonville continued its dominance in the second quarter, taking a 30-11 lead into the break.
North was led offensively in the first half by the Peyton twins with Lindsey and Courtney each scoring 10 points.
"Courtney didn't play a whole lot in her freshman year," Duvall said. "We took a beating her sophomore year only winning eight games. But last year, we turned it around and she became one of our main scorers. I'm proud of her, she's come a long way and there isn't too many girls that can score 1,000 points in their career."
LaGrange was also a huge factor for North with seven points through the first 16 minutes of play.
North extended their lead to 30 points as they led 48-18 going into the fourth quarter.
The Peyton twins combined for 39 points as Lindsey Peyton led the team with 21 points and Courtney Peyton recorded 18 points.
LaGrange ended her night with 13 points.
"Playing with Courtney and Camryn is amazing," Lindsey Peyton said. "We're always having fun playing off of each other."
North improved to 3-0 with the win.
The Maroons will host Webster County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.