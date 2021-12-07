After big wins against Lyon County and UHA to open the season, Hopkins County Central suffered their first loss of the season to Webster County over the weekend. They came into last night’s game with 7th District rival Dawson Springs looking to get things back on track and that was just what they did. The two teams last met in the opening round of the 2020-21 district tourney, where the Lady Storm handed the Lady Panthers a 64-28 loss.

On Tuesday, Hopkins Central (3-1) grabbed the lead just 18 seconds into the game against Dawson Springs (1-2) and didn’t let up for the rest of the night.

Hopkins Central outscored Dawson 15-4 in the first quarter.

During the second quarter, Hopkins Central lead by as many as 12, but Dawson Springs wasn’t ready to give up. The Lady Panthers managed to close the gap by two in the period, outscoring the Lady Storm 12-10 to head to the locker room down 25-16.

The Lady Storm would open the second half on a 10-1 run, extending their lead to 35-17 before the Lady Panther’s offense got going. Hopkins Central would still manage to outpace the home team 21-8 in the period to take a 46-24 lead into the final quarter.

In the final period, Central would outscore Dawson Springs 23-3 to claim a 69-27 victory in the first district game of the season.

Three members of the Lady Storm squad would hit double digits. Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm in scoring, putting up 19, while Emile Jones would add 15 and Mercy Sutton would score 11.

Also scoring were Briana Fritz with nine, Lillie Whitaker-Greer with seven, Kire Peyton with three, and Mattie Reynolds and Cameron Gant each added two.

The Lady Storm get an extended break after last night’s win. They wont return to the court until Tuesday when they host another 7th District team, the Lady Maroons of Madisonville-North Hopkins. That game is scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m.