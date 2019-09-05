Miners hire new head coach

Baseball
The Madisonville Miners Board of Directors are excited to announce the hiring of Jacob Hudson as the Head Coach for the upcoming 2020 season. Hudson currently serves as the Head JV Coach and Pitching Coach for Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky and served as the Pitching Coach for the Franklin Duelers during the 2019 OVL season.
Coach Hudson commented, "First and foremost, I'd like to thank the Miners organization for putting their trust and faith in me to lead the Miners this upcoming season. I'm confident with hard work and determination, we can put a winning team on the field. My plan is to bring in a smart, determined, respectful and close knit group of players that can make a difference on the field as well as in the community. We will be involved in many community and family-based activities and I hope to make the community members proud."
Hudson graduated from Sterling College with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management. His colleagues describe him as "very smart, loyal, passionate and a perfectionist." Hudson currently resides in Livermore.
Volleyball
Christian County 3, Hopkins County Central 0: Central kept it close, but couldn't avoid the sweep in Tuesday night's home match against Christian County. The Lady Colonels took the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-22. Central was able to force extra points on the third set, but lost 28-26, sealing the win for Christian County.
