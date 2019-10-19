It's deer season in western Kentucky and people who are not hunters in Hopkins and Webster counties need to keep in mind that this area is one of the world's most popular places for deer hunters.
To give you some perspective on how big hunting is in our area there is a tremendous amount of land that's owned by out of state land owners so they can be able to come to western Kentucky to hunt in deer and turkey seasons. In fact we have several hunting lodges in our area that rent out space at very high prices for hunters to come to this area during deer season.
If you are a deer hunter or even if you are not a deer hunter and are just driving around this fall, I wanted to talk about some animals that you might see. Some of these animals can be hunted and some cannot be hunted.
I recently caught up with Brant T. Green, a conservation officer for our area with the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. I asked officer Green to address some of the animals that are being talked about by local residents:
COYOTES. My guess is that many of you have either seen or at least heard coyotes. At age 60 I'm old enough to remember when we did not have coyotes of any significance in this area.
Many experts maintain that coyotes began to move into western Kentucky in the late 1970s after some harsh winters that allowed them to cross the Mississippi River when it was frozen.
Officer Green said, "We don't have a coyote problem, we have a human problem as humans often leave food very close to their house for their pets or leave garbage near their house and when they do this, they are encouraging coyotes to come near their house to eat the food."
As a result of the growth of coyotes, hunters may now take coyotes year round with no limit on the number they can get. The only requirement is the hunter must have a hunting license unless they are exempt from having to have a license.
BEARS. One of the greatest debates among outdoorsmen, biologists and others is whether or not there are black bears in western Kentucky. Officer Green stated there have been confirmed sightings of bears in Hopkins County but none officially in Webster County.
If you look at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife map, they will show many areas of Appalachia as being core bear and resident bear ranges. They likewise list western Kentucky as "isolated sightings."
Black bears are now being equipped with GPS (global positioning system) radio collars that link with satellites to remotely collect locations at various periods of time.
It is legal to hunt the black bear in certain quota areas and zones in eastern Kentucky. However, you cannot hunt black bear in Webster and Hopkins counties at this time.
PANTHER. If you really want to start a debate among people living in the Slaughters/Hanson area, ask them whether or not they believe there is a panther, which some people refer to as a mountain lion, in the area.
Green said that at the current time there has been no official documentation that such a panther exists in the Slaughters/Hanson area.
Green said that the typical procedure for the Department of Fish and Wildlife is to look at trail cameras. Once the trail camera identifies an animal then a Wildlife Biologist will go to the scene to verify that the camera is the same location which is asserted by the trail camera owner.
Green noted, "One of the problems is many of the pictures that we are seeing of different animals are not clear enough to have confirmed documentation."
Slaughters resident and Madisonville stock broker/financial adviser Jordan Coomes might dispute the State's findings and lack of documentation for a panther in the Slaughters/Hanson area.
Coomes recently stated that he knows people that have seen the panther.
"I haven't seen a panther but my neighbor has," Coomes said. "I have seen it on a trail camera near my house and I am confident we definitely have one in the area."
Coomes added that he knows of three different people who have seen the animal on different occasions.
ARMADILLO. Yes the nine banded armadillo has expanded its range in Kentucky. Armadillo were first documented in western Kentucky more than 20 years ago when they were documented in the Land Between the Lakes region of western Kentucky.
The armadillo is an interesting animal weighing approximately 12-22 pounds. They have a unique outer shell that is made up of hardened bony plates with scales.
"We are seeing armadillo being killed on the roadway and we expect to have more of them in our area," Green said.
At the present time the Department of Fish and Wildlife will have to wait and see if there are any problems from the armadillo growth. It is currently illegal to hunt them.
WILD PIGS. Wild pigs are not native to Kentucky. However, in the 1990s reports began to emerge from Cumberland County of hunters having killed wild pigs.
To say that having wild pigs in Hopkins and Webster counties and other parts in western Kentucky is a bad thing is an understatement. It is not uncommon for native species such as whitetail deer or turkey to be displaced as the pig numbers increase. Additionally the pigs can do considerable
Damage to property and cropland.
Green noted, "The pigs are becoming more of a problem and they are very destructive."
There is no hunting season on wild pigs as you can hunt them at any time without any bag limitations as long as you have a hunting license.
It is important for hunters and other wildlife people in our area to understand that in Kentucky it is illegal to possess, transport or release wild pigs for any purpose. A captured pig must be killed before being moved from the location of the capture.
If you are out there hunting this fall and winter, I hope you enjoy it. If you are a guest hunter in our community, I hope you will continue to come back to our area and spend a lot of money buying goods and services and paying rent to our local property owners.
If you see any of these animals, be sure to follow appropriate Kentucky law and as always, don't rely on what I say in these columns on the law but instead contact the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to get a better understanding of hunting seasons and hunting laws.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist.
