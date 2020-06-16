Live baseball and softball in Hopkins County may happen this summer after all.
Youth Athletic Association Director Mike Duncan said Monday that a softball tournament is planned at the sports complex on the weekend of July 18-19. It will have teams from several cites in the Madisonville area.
But before that, the YAA will sign up players for “fall season” play this Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. near the concession stand on West Center Street.
Tryouts are planned for boys on Monday, July 6, then for girls on Tuesday, July 7. The first practice is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, with weekly practices beginning the following week.
The YAA plans to begin a 12-game regular season Monday, Aug. 17, lasting through Friday, Oct. 2.
More details are available by emailing Melissa Corbitt at melissat901 @gmail.com, or call 270-871-0036.
