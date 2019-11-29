Info Box ----- Game: North at Johnson Central
Time: Tonight at 6 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. CST
Records: Madisonville North 11-2, Johnson Central 13-0
Interesting Fact: Johnson Central has made the last four state finals, including winning the 2016 title by beating Franklin-Simpson 48-0-----------
At the beginning of the season, the Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team set big goals for themselves. Included in that list was winning a state championship. Fast forward a few short months, and the Maroons sit just two victories away from school history.
The Maroons have already accomplished a historic season by beating Franklin-Simpson 45-31 last week to claim the school's first regional championship since 1971, but they want more.
"It was great to beat Franklin-Simpson, a team that had eliminated us two years in a row," said senior running back Jeriah Hightower. "But we have a bigger goal."
That goal has been driving the Maroons all season.
"This team's mentality has been the same all throughout the playoffs. We have had one goal all throughout our high school careers, and that is to win state," he said. "We know we have to take it one game at a time now. If we do what we need to do and take care of business, we will finally make it to that title game."
A road win tonight at Johnson Central would give the Maroons a spot in the Class 4A 2019 KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.
Hightower feels confident his team will be ready.
"We really are just focused on this week; it's a business week," said Hightower. "We are trying to not put too much pressure on ourselves. We know it's another football game -- the same game we've been playing since the third game. But at the same time, we know the magnitude of this game and the level of play we are going to have play at."
Head coach Jay Burgett says his team is focused.
"It's a great thing to finally beat Franklin-Simpson, but bigger than that is the first regional championship since '71. Franklin-Simpson was a big hurdle, they were a great football," he said. There were different things that we have not been able to do in the past, but now Johnson Central is the team we are clearly focused. We haven't been in the semi-state for a long time."
The Golden Eagles come into the game undefeated in the season, dominating every game they have had this year. Their offense comes in averaging 46 points per game, while the defense is holding opposing teams to just nine points an outing.
"We know the guys we are going to face are great football players, but we are great football players, too. We feel we are at the same level as they are," said Hightower.
Johnson Central realies heavily on rushing the ball, with four different players having over 500 yards this season. Devin Johnson leads the way with 1,339 yards. Quarterback Riley Preece has added another 604 yards, and Cody Rice has amassed 575 yards. Bryce Tackett has another 516 yards for the year. In total, Johnson Central's rushing attack has provided 59 total touchdowns.
"They are going to go out there and try to impose their will on us. They are a bunch of 300-pound offensive linemen, they have some good size backs, and they want to run downhill and establish their running game," said Burgett. "They will show spread, and they will empty things out every once in a while -- but they want to establish that running game."
Besides facing one of the top teams in the state, the Maroons have another hurdle to overcome this week -- travel. North faces over a four-hour drive to make the semi-state game, but traveling has actually been something the Maroons have been able to handle this season.
The Maroons are a perfect 7-0 on the road this year, including picking up playoff wins at Logan County and Hopkinsville.
"We traveled and won on the road a lot this year," said Burgett. "I know how to travel long distances, so our team has strategically put in certain situations so we can overcome that long bus ride, and I think we are going to be able to do that and hopefully come home with a victory for the Maroon faithful."
The players say they know their game travels well.
"We are just able to lock in," said Maroon senior Marquise Parker. "We try to make anything like home. We just try our best to lock in anywhere we are and get the job done."
Tonight, the job at hand is beating Johnson Central.
"Right now, all we know is we have to beat Johnson Central to reach our goal," said Hightower.
