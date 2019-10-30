Mr. Money hopes to follow in Goldencents' footsteps at BC Dirt Mile

Sometimes following in your dad's footsteps can be a difficult thing to do, but Chester Thomas is hoping that the son of a two-time Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile champion has no such problems come Saturday at Santa Anita Park.
Mr. Money, son of 2013 and 2014 winner Goldencents, has had a magical summer, winning four straight graded races before missing by a neck in the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) in mid-September.
"He's training out of his skin," said Thomas, owner of Allied Racing Stable. "He came out of that race fine, but it was tough knowing we had the best horse that day and didn't win."
Mr. Money, normally a more tactical runner, was forced to the lead in Pennsylvania due to a slow pace early before being caught at the wire.
Thomas is looking for better luck in Southern California.
"It's never easy to win, period, much less at the Breeders' Cup," said Thomas. "You can run a great race, but you still are going to need a little luck."
Dropping back to the mile distance could be a perfect fit for Mr. Money, said Thomas, who pointed to his horse's impressive win at the same distance in the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs on Derby Day back in May.
"The distance suits him perfectly, we think," he said. "Hopefully, we will be able to get to the outside of Omaha Beach and put ourselves in a good position as we head for home. Nothing is going to be easy; this is the world championships of horse racing, so there's good horses all around us."
Omaha Beach's morning line of 8/5 has him as the slight favorite ahead of Improbable's 3/1 odds. Mr. Money opened at 6/1, which places him as the third betting favorite in the race.
Once Omaha Beach's hat was dropped into the ring last week,
the complexion of the race changed dramatically. The top 3-year-old heading toward May's Kentucky Derby until he was derailed with health issues, Omaha Beach made an impressive return to the racetrack Oct. 5 with a head victory in the six-furlong Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes (G1).
Mr. Money is trained by Bret Calhoun and will be ridden once again by Gabriel Saez.
"Initially, we had some reservations about shipping Mr. Money out to Santa Anita due to some of the issues they've had at the track with the horses, but I think they've done a nice job of getting those issues addressed, and we feel good about things," Thomas said.
Santa Anita had 22 horses die from Dec. 26, 2018, until March 5, when the track closed to evaluate what was causing the fatalities.
Mr. Money has been training at Churchill and was set to arrive in California yesterday, according to Thomas, who will be joining his horse and connections later this week.
Of the older runners, Giant Expectations merits watching off his 10 starts over the main track at Santa Anita, as does 5-year-old Coal Front, winner of the Godolphin Mile at Meydan in late March.
The race is set to go at 3:10 CST and will be aired on NBC.
