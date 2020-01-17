The Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons went into Thursday with 16 wins and they had every intention of coming out of it with No. 17 as Henderson County awaits them Saturday.
North led wire-to-wire during its 55-23 victory over Trigg County Thursday in Cadiz to improve to 17-0.
MNHHS coach Jeff Duvall said it’s always good to get a lead early in the game.
“It’s important we set the tone early,” he said. “Defensively, it’s hard to get shots up and we like to run. I don’t know why it
is, but in all sports, the first 2-3 minutes, if you can get somebody winded before they catch a second wind, you can get easy buckets on them. We just like to go out and apply the pressure early.”
Camryn LaGrange finished with 17 points, including several 3-pointers. The sophomore guard hit three of those in the first half from way beyond the 3-point line.
It doesn’t matter if she’s scoring or passing, LaGrange is helping her team as she was one of three Lady Maroons to finish in double digits with Courtney Peyton (game-high 19 points) and Amari Lovan (10 points) contributing as well.
“She’s the stick that stirs the drink most of the time,” Duvall said of his sophomore guard. “The three, her and the Peyton twins, the effort they give, regardless if they’re scoring or not. Tonight, Cam was on fire. She’s been working on her shot, getting her shoulders squared up. She missed more free throws than she likes to so she’s really been working hard and yes, she’s a sophomore but I tell her all the time, you started as an eighth-grader, you started as a freshman, this is sophomore year so really this is your junior year … The good thing about it is we’ve got her two more years.”
The Lady Maroons only allowed six field goals in the game, but the second half is what helped them push the game to a running clock.
North held Trigg County to four points in the third as they went for 16 to put the Lady Wildcats away.
Duvall said the beginning of the first half and the beginning of the second half are key.
“First three minutes of the second half, you can either let a team in it or you can put them away,” he said. “We like to get out there and try to put them away in the first few minutes.”
Next on the schedule for North are the reigning Second Region champs in Henderson County.
The game starts at 4 p.m. in Henderson.
Duvall said he’s not planning on doing anything different.
“Play the way we’re playing,” he said. “We’re not going to change anything for Henderson.”
Madisonville-North Hopkins 55, Trigg County 23
MNHHS (17-0) 18 13 16 8 — 55
TCHS (14-3) 3 8 4 8 — 23
MNHHS: Katelyn McGowan 2, Camryn LaGrange 17, Lindsey Peyton 7, Courtney Peyton 19, Amari Lovan 10
TCHS: Rylee Bush 4, Olivia Noffsinger 12, Emily Noffsinger 3, Adri Phillips 4
