Hill leading Maroons in early golf action

School may have just gotten under way this week, but the Madisonville North Hopkins High School golf team has already gotten a couple of rounds under their belt.
The Maroons got their season started Friday with an invitational tournament at the Owensboro Country Club and have already competed in three events so far -- getting two top 10 finishes and a tie for the lowest individual score on two occasions.
"It's a great start to the year. The lowest score in two out of the three events. What else could you ask for," said North head coach Tim Davis. "We are a young team. This is a great starting point to keep on building for the rest of the year."
North's roster has no seniors, just one junior, three sophomores and the rest is rounded out by freshmen, seventh and eighth graders. This may place the team in a bit of disadvantage having many players face courses for the very first time this season, but Davis believes in his youngsters.
"We may be young, but we have a lot of talent. There are going to be a lot of growing pains this year, but the future is bright for our guys," said Davis. "Many of them are facing courses and competitions for the first time, but we have responded well so far."
One name shinning brightly among the team is Jackson Hill. The sophomore has been tied for the lowest score in both his outings and only denied a chance to make it three for three because of an injury, which forced him to dropout of the Eli Barron this past weekend as well.
"Hill couldn't be playing better right now. He is just growing in confidence and leading the way," said Davis. "He's been hurt, and that's the only thing slowing him down. His mom is working with him to get healthy and going. He is still fighting through everything."
Hill finished third in the first event after shooting a 74 and losing the championship in a playoff as the Maroons finished in eighth place out of 19 teams.
Then came the Maroons' own invitational last Saturday where the injury kept him out but the team still performed, getting a sixth place finish.
Hill made his return to the links on Monday at the Greenwood Gator Invitational. He showed no signs the injury was affecting his play as he shot a 70 to tie for first and took home the medal winning the playoff with a birdie on the first hole.
"He didn't do this because of luck or a weak field," said Davis. "We've been facing some of the top programs in the region, and he is standing out by himself."
Davis predicts some bumps along the road, but it's been a strong start so far. A team win hasn't happened yet, but individual play is improving with each outing.
"The guys are just going to keep growing. They are special," said Davis. "It will not always look good, it might not come fast, taking a couple steps back before we move forward but this is a great team."
