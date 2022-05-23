Madisonville now has a local Tennis Association (MTA) is looking for both adults and children who are interested in enjoying tennis this summer.
MTA runs several events during the year, including next Tuesday night’s round robin and the organization’s annual tennis tournament.
The first event of the year will be a tennis round robin at the MCC courts in Madisonville next Tuesday, May 31, Starting May 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They ask that you bring your own racket & tennis balls. Players will be divided into doubles to play in the event.
There is a $10 annual fee to join the MTA. The fee is used for minor repairs to the college tennis courts as well as other miscellaneous things.
All skill levels are invited to come play for fun and to help promote tennis in the area.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.