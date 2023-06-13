For the first time this offseason, John Calipari has added to his 2023-24 roster. However, he did not sign a player out of the transfer portal. Instead, Kentucky opted to bolster its top-ranked 2023 freshman class by adding three-star forward Jordan Burks.

“I’ve always been big on Kentucky because of the atmosphere and the culture,” Burks said. “I’ve been watching since I was a kid and seeing all of the players develop and progress into pros and compete for titles every year made this a place I wanted to play at.

“I wanted to play with the top players in the country at the top basketball school in the country and develop my game under Coach Calipari, while working every day to win the national championship,” Burks said. “I want to help this team win a national championship and create a bond with my teammates on and off the court. I want to prepare myself to be in the best shape and be the most productive I can be for this team.”

Burks joins a class that includes McDonald’s All-Americans DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and Reed Sheppard, as well as four-star top 20 prospect Robert Dillingham, all of whom have already arrived and moved in on campus.

Burks, 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward, will join Kentucky at the 2023 GloblJam in Toronto, where UK will represent Team USA from July 12-16 and play four games, including facing off with Team Germany, Team Canada and Team Africa.

Here’s a closer look at Burks’ prep career, college recruitment that included once being an Ole Miss signee, and what Calipari and others have to say about his game.

Prep CareerBurks’ high school career saw him make four different stops.

The Decatur, Alabama, native started in his hometown at Heritage Christian Academy. He then played at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida, and Southern California Academy before joining Hillcrest Prep to compete in the Overtime Elite League in Atlanta.

Overtime Elite features a mix of both college-eligible and pro-bound players. Fellow 2023 UK signee Dillingham played against Burks during the 2022-23 Overtime season, which mocks a pro atmosphere.

Playing for Hillcrest Prep during the 2022-23 campaign, he led the league with 27.1 points per game and scored at least 20 points in all but one game. In that game he was held to 18 points against Dillingham’s Cold Hearts squad. His season-high total was 42 points.

Burks also added 7.5 rebounds per game with 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks. He shot 46.7% from the field, 26.7% from three and 67% from the free throw line.

His prep career earned him three-star prospect status ranking as the 172nd best prospect in the 2023 class nationwide and 39th best small forward.

College recruitment

The original plan was for Burks to join one of Kentucky’s SEC rivals.

In August 2022, Burks committed to Ole Miss to play for head coach Kermit Davis.

“I feel like I can create a second home at Ole Miss and make my mark there while bringing success and a new mentality to approaching hard work every day, having high spirits,” Burks told 247sports’ Inside The Rebels.

“I got to work out with Kermit Davis, to gain experience of the style of play, how they do it. I went straight through it. It was like a breeze. It was normal. That’s the system they use and I feel really comfortable about going to Ole Miss.”

Burks later signed his national letter of intent with the Rebels, but after Ole Miss struggled during the 2022-23 season, Davis was fired and former Texas head coach Chris Beard was later named as his replacement.

Not long after Beard’s hiring, Burks opted to request a release from his NLI and reopen his recruitment.

His final decision came down to Kentucky, Florida and Miami, but it was UK, his dream school growing up, that won his services.

“I feel confident in my decision because Coach Calipari is genuine,” Burks said on an appearance on I Am Athlete, where he announced his commitment Monday. “He’s a family guy. He’s honest, he doesn’t lie. He tells every player the same thing. It’s not going to be easy, because if it was easy then everybody could do it. That’s why (Kentucky is) the best fit for me, because (Calipari) wasn’t promising me any minutes, nothing. Just, ‘You’ve got to come work. You’ve got to work for what’s yours.’ ”

What the experts say

Burks is best known for using his 6-foot-9 frame and 7-foot wingspan to score over defenders and matchup with power forwards and centers on the defensive end.

While he was not a great outside scorer for Hillcrest, shooting just 26.7% from three, he did put plenty of points on the board and the belief is he could improve as a shooter and overall scorer at the college level.

“Jordan has good size and has the ability to be a prolific scorer,” Calipari said. “His length allows him to play multiple positions, be dynamic in the open court, rebound at both ends and he can put it on the floor and score in a variety of ways. Jordan has challenged himself against the best of the best and wanted to continue to be pushed at the next level. I really love his toughness and his upside is tremendous, and that his dream since he was young was to play at Kentucky! I’m looking forward to getting in the gym and helping him take his game to new levels.”

“He is at his best in the open court using his size, length and athleticism to get a head of steam and finish above the rim, but will need to hone in on his half court skillset in the months leading up to the start of the college basketball season,” Travis Branham of 247 sports said.