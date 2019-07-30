Madisonville Country Club will be hosting the 51st Eli Barron Invitational this weekend starting on Friday with a practice round and the Gold Tee Shootout as the two-day, 36-hole tournament concludes on Sunday.
The field is already at the limit of 200 sign-ups, with members paying $130 and non-members paying $150 in entry fees.
"I think the Eli Barron Invitational is the biggest tournament we host," said course employee Alexa Chandler, who plays golf for Brescia University in Owensboro. "It's a lot of fun to come out and watch it. I've been coming out to it to watch the tournament for years and this will be my first year working it."
Among the field is last year's winner Austin Knight, a senior at Murray State, who shot 8-under-par to win. The field will also feature Shelby Darnell, who was the first lady to play in the tournament. Darnell, the only female in the field, is currently a sophomore at Austin Peay State and went to Madisonville North Hopkins.
The winner of the tournament will receive a cash prize of $1,500. Other flight winners, including junior and senior flights will also be recognized.
Friday's practice round starts at 7 a.m. and the Gold Tee Shootout is at 4:30 p.m.
"The Gold Tee Shootout is for any sign-ups for the tournament who wants to play in it," Chandler said. "They go out and play a round, and we have a little cocktail party when they're done. It's more laid back than the actual tournament."
On both tournament days, morning tee times will tee off between 7 a.m.-9 a.m. Afternoon tee times will go 12-2:30 p.m. After Saturday's action there will be a dinner party and entertainment at 7 p.m. and an awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Non-playing Madisonville Country Club members are invited to the Friday night party at a cost of $20 per person, and the dinner party on Saturday is $25 per person. Those wishing to attend must call the pro shop to RSVP. Both events are complementary for those playing in the tournament.
