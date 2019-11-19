Archery
The Western Kentucky Archery Complex hosted the Hopkins County Open over the weekend. Eight archers from Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central finished in the top 10 individually for the high schools. Central's Lauren Groves came in second with a score of 292 and North's Liam Box came in third with 291. Nathan Flatt from Grave County won the tournament with a score of 293. As a team, North finished first out of the eight school field with a combined score of 3,422 and Central came in second with a score of 3,330.
Baseball
America's pastime will be returning to Madisonville for another season in 2020. The Ohio Valley League announced the schedule for the upcoming season on Monday. The Madisonville Miners will start their 2020 campaign against the Owensboro RiverDawgs on May 29 at Elmer Kelley Stadium. Madisonville is coming off of a losing season in 2019, going 13-26 and finishing last in the West Division. Full schedules are available on the Miners and Ohio Valley League websites.
