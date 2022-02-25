The Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons were determined that what happen last year was not going to happen this year in the district finals. In 2021, Hopkins County Central came from 5 points down in the 4th quarter to win the championship.

This year it was the Lady Maroons with a 4th quarter run, and they erased a 32-27 lead the Lady Storm had built up at the end of the third quarter by going on a 12-0 blitz and not allowing the Lady Storm to score until 51 seconds remained in the game to build up a 39-32 lead and win the district championship 45-37.

Both teams came out and played very even in the first quarter as the biggest lead either team had was 4 points at 7-3 for Hopkins County Central but the Lady Maroons battled back to take the lead 11-9 after one. The Lady Storm scored the first 5 points of the second quarter on a 3-point field goal from Jones off an assist from Sutton and a basket by Briana Fritz to take the lead at 14-11. The game was tied at 17 at the half.

Amari Lovan score the first basket of the third quarter to give the Lady Maroon the lead at 19-17 before Fritz answered with a 3 pointer off an assist from Clark to take the lead back 20-19. Lagrange then scored to give the Lady Maroons the lead at 21-20, when the Lady Storm then went on an 8-0 run to take a 7-point lead at 28-21. Emile Jones started the run with a basket, followed by a steal and layup from Brooklyn Clark to make the score 24-21 in favor of the Lady Storm. Mercy Sutton scored on the next possession to give the Lady Storm the lead at 26-21 and Briana Fritz completed the run with 2 made free throws. Emily Hallum then got lose in transition and drilled a 3 pointer to make the score 28-24 and then Jaycee Noffsinger made 2 free throws to cut the Lady Storm led to 28-26. Emily Jones then scored 2 baskets in the last minute of the third quarter to give the Lady Storm a 32-27 lead after 3, but it was all Lady Maroons after that.

The Lady Maroons started the run in the 4th quarter when Destiny Whitzell made 2 FT to cut the Central lead to 32-29. Amari Lovan then scored to cut the lead to 32-31. After Hopkins County Central missed and Madisonville North Hopkins got the defensive rebound, Mercy Sutton blocked the Lady Maroon shot but it went out of bounds. On the inbound play, Lovan got the ball and scored to give the Lady Maroon the lead back at 33-32. After both teams traded turnovers, Central was not able to convert but Camryn Lagrange was able to score on her steal to give the Lady Maroons a 35-32 lead. Lagrange then hit 2 free throws on the next possession to stretch the lead to 37-32 with 2:39 left. Madisonville forced another turnover and ran some clock and Lagrange was able to get inside to give the Lady Maroons the lead at 39-32 with 1:10 left. Brooklyn Clark finally broke the ice for the Lady Storm with a basket to cut the lead to 40-34. North Hopkins missed the front end of the bonus, but Hopkins County Central was short with a 3 pointer and Madisonville North Hopkins was fouled and Emily Hallum made 2 free throws to stretch the lead to 41-34. Jones hit a 3 pointer with 24 seconds left to cut the lead to 41-37. Lagrange was then fouled and hit 4 free-throws in the final 20 seconds to make the final score 45-37.

Madisonville North Hopkins was led by Camryn Lagrange with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jaycee Noffsinger added 9 points and 3 rebounds, Amari Lovan had 8 points and 7 rebounds, Whitzell added 6 points and 6 rebounds and Emily Hallum had 4 points.

Hopkins County Central was led by Emile Jones with 12 points, 2 steals and 2 assist. Brooklyn Clark had 10 points 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Briana Fritz had 10 points and 5 rebounds and Mercy Sutton added 5 points, 7 rebounds and 3 block shots.

Madisonville North Hopkins extends their winning streak to 10 as they have not lost since Jan. 25th to #5 ranked McCracken County. The Lady Storm fell to 18-10 with the loss. Both teams will play in the regional tournament on Monday at 6 p.m. The draw will take place on Saturday morning. Madisonville North will be playing at home and Hopkins County Central will be playing on the road.

Hopkins Co. Cen. 09-08-15-05 - 37

Mad. N. Hop. 11-06-10-18 - 45

Hopkins County Central Jones 12, Clark 10, Fritz 10, Sutton 5

Madisonville North Hopkins: Lagrange 18, Noffsinger 9, Lovan 8, Whitzell 6, Hallum 4

Hopkins County Central 3-point Goals: Clark 1, Fritz 1, Jones 1, Sutton 1; Madisonville North Hopkins: Hallum 1