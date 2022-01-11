After advancing to the finals with a win over the weekend, the Hopkins Central Storm’s dream of making a run at the 2A state tournament came to a close on Monday after they fell to Calloway County on Monday night in the Class 2A Section 1 Championship game.

Hopkins County Central met Calloway County in Union County last night in a battle of differing styles. The Lakers looked to attack the post with their size as the Storm looked to continue to dominate the fast break with a myriad of three point shots. In the end, the Calloway County Lakers strength was the difference in the contest. A late offensive rebound followed by an “and 1” gave the Lakers the lead as time elapsed. After leading for nearly the entirety of the game, the Storm lost a tough one 72-70 in Union County.

After the tip off won by the Storm, the first quarter was a seesaw affair. The Storm struggled to score early, but found their groove as Wesley Morris took control of the boards and chipped in 5 first half points for Central. Eli Finley let the Lakers in the first half with 9 points. As the teams went back and forth, the Storm took a 21-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Storm started the second quarter hot from the floor. Drake Skeen found his rhythm from three. He quickly hit three triples that forced Calloway County to call a timeout with 4:56 to go in the quarter with the Storm leading 32-23. The Storm lead ballooned to as much as 10 points, and they entered half time leading 35-31.

The style and tempo of the game changed coming out of the half time break. Central looked to attack the rim more, as Calloway County got hot from the three point line. The Storm looked to control the momentum as Marcus Eaves had a posterizing dunk reversed on a charge call with 53-43. This seemed to provide wind for the Laker sails as they began to chip away at the Storm lead. At the end of 3 quarters, Central led 57-49.

Eaves continued to try to will the Storm to victory in the fourth quarter as the Lakers continued to charge back. Calloway County edged closer and closer as Finley, Matt Ray, and Conner Lockhart led a balanced attack for the Lakers. With 30 seconds to go, the Lakers called a timeout and immediately hit a three pointer to bring the score within one point, 70-69 in favor of the Storm. Then after a Storm possession, Calloway County tried a three with 6 seconds left. An offensive rebound by the Lakers followed by an “and 1” by Kanyon Franklin gave Calloway County the lead that they would not relinquish. Trevor Weldon tried a desperation three at the buzzer to give the Storm the lead, but it fell just short. The loss is a tough one for the Storm, but it is a historic night as the Storm boys reached the Sectional Championship for the first time in school history. They will look to rebound Tuesday against Owensboro Apollo at Storm Gym.

HCCHS 21 35 57 70

Calloway County 8 31 49 72

Storm-Eaves 34, Morris 18, Weldon 2, Skeen 11, Hall 2, Hooke 3

Lakers-Finley 20, Hudgin 9, Ray 16, Lockhart 16, Butler 6, Franklin 7

The Storm advanced to the final with a win over Paducah Tilghman on Saturday.

Hopkins County Central came out of the block fast with a 10-2 run to start the first quarter on the way to a 23-15 lead at the end of the quarter. Hall started the scoring off for the Storm with a basket followed by a basket by Wesley Morris off an assist from Marcus Eaves and back-to-back 3 pointers by Weldon and Drake Skeen.

Paducah Tilghman cut the lead to 23-19 to start the second quarter, but the Storm answered with a 14-4 run to increase the lead to 37-23. During the 14-4 run, Weldon had a 3-point FG to start the run, then Morris added 2 Free throws, Skeen a 3-point FG and Morris ended the run with a basket. The Storm lead 41-30 at the half.

To start the third quarter, the Storm came out where they left off with a 9-4 run to increase the lead at 50-34 with 6:20 left in the third quarter. Then with the score 53-36, Paducah Tilghman showed they were not going to go down easy and went on a 20-2 run to take a 58-55 lead with 1:22 left in the third quarter. Following a time out, the Storm regained their composure and went on a 7-1 lead to end the quarter and lead 62-59 at the end of 3. During the run, Skeen hit a 3 pointer to tie the game at 58, then after Paducah Tilghman made a FT to take a 59-58 lead which would be their last lead of the night, Morris answered with an FG to reclaim the lead 60-59 and Weldon hit a jumper off an assist from Eaves to end the 3rd quarter with the Storm up 62-59.

The Storm started the 4th quarter on a 6-0 run to up the lead to 68-59 with 6:32 left in the game. During the 6-0 run to start the quarter, Weldon scores a 3-point FG and Morris score an old fashion 3-point play to cap the 13-1 run to answer the Tilghman 20-2 run. Paducah Tilghman had one more run in them as they hit back-to-back 3-point FG to cut the lead to 68-65 with 5:16 left. Then with the score 70-67, the Storm went on a 11-2 run to end the game. During the final run, Morris had 6 points, Skeen 3 points and Eaves 2 points.

Morris led the way for the Storm with 25 points off 9-13 shooting from field and 7-7 from the FT line. Morris also added 5 rebounds. Eaves had 22 points off 9-13 from the field, 9 rebounds and 8 assist. Weldon had 18 points on 4-7 from behind the arc and 5 rebounds. Skeen had 14 points off 4-8 from behind the arc and Amari Hall added 2 points and a game high 14 rebounds.

As a team the Storm shot a season best 62% on 31-50 from the field including 10-18 from 3-point line. The Storm outrebounded Paducah Tilghman 40-23 and also had 18 assists.

The Storm advance to the Championship Game Monday night @ 7:30 at Union County High School.

Paducah Tilghman 15-16-28-10- 69

HCCHS 23-18-21-19-81

HCCHS: Morris 25, Eaves 22, Weldon 18, Skeen 14, Hall 2

3 Point Goals: Skeen 4, Weldon 4, Eaves 2