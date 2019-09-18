Turns out, the bye week for Western Kentucky football couldn't have come at a better time.
The Hilltoppers, coming off Saturday's 38-21 loss to in-state rival Louisville in Nashville, Tenn., learned over the weekend that starting quarterback Steven Duncan suffered a foot fracture in the contest and will likely be lost for several weeks.
That's a significant blow, of course, but at least WKU has a couple of weeks to get things in order before Conference USA foe UAB comes calling to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Sept. 28.
"It's disappointing, but we have to look at it as another opportunity for the next man up," Western head coach Tyson Helton said. "I do like our quarterback situation. We have several guys who I think can help us win. They have different skills sets and we'll evaluate those guys.
"You have Ty Storey, Davis Shanley and KT (Kevaris Thomas). All those guys bring different skill traits and can do a lot of good things for us. We'll look at those guys this week and then have a plan for UAB next week."
Whatever the final result of
WKU's latest quarterback battle, the Hilltoppers need to find the guy who can best move the chains, sustain drives, and finish in the red zone.
Last Saturday, Western's offense couldn't keep its defense off the field in the first half, as Louisville registered 16 first down compared to just three for the Hilltoppers. On a scalding-hot day inside Nissan Stadium, the resulting fatigue for WKU's defense figured prominently in the Cardinals scoring 24 second-quarter points to secure a 31-7 lead by halftime.
Game. Set. Match.
Now, the Hilltoppers must begin again with a new on-field offensive leader, and Helton is cautiously optimistic that the process will result in a positive outcome.
"You never know, maybe it will bring a different spark," Helton said. "There are a lot of times where guys practice and they're OK, and all a sudden they get in the game and the lights turn on and they're a totally different guy. That's just football.
"Our guys, no matter who the quarterback is, will get accustomed to that person. We'll try to put the guy in the right situation, we'll continue to do what we do. So I feel good about who we eventually put out there. I'm not overly nervous about that."
Helton's optimism is understandable. Despite a 1-2 record, including a disappointing home loss to FCS Central Arkansas, the Hilltoppers are an improved team. They outscored Louisville in the second half of Saturday's game, allowing the Cardinals just seven points after intermission.
Down 24 at the half to a superior squad, lesser teams would have folded like an accordion, but WKU exhibited a ton of heart to hang in there in sweltering conditions -- a trait of perseverance that will likely pay dividends down the line if it can be maintained.
"I really like our football team -- they have a passion to compete," Helton said. "No matter how good it is, no matter how bad it is, they're always battling, always competing, always playing for each other. A lot of times that has to be a natural instinct and our players have that. So that's a tremendous positive for us.
"Now, what I've told the guys is, 'Let's take this bye week and do a lot of self-evaluation to improve and get better.' And, that's really the focus of this week."
That, and finding a new starting quarterback.
