Thursday night, Hopkins County Central boys soccer team traveled to Paducah Tilghman and claimed a 4-1 win in the Ky 2A Sectionals Semifinals.
With the win the Storm will face Calloway County in the final on Saturday at home begining at noon.
Central’s Ryley Vincent had two goals for the Storm and Carson Mackey and Timothy Clevenger both had one goal each. Carson Mackey had two assist in the match, while Ryley Vincent and Jude Mitchell both had one assist each.
Central Goalie Trevor Weldon had 15 saves for the game.
