The ball has been tipped and the weekend-long Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament is underway at Dr. Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville. There's a field of 15 teams, and there will be action throughout the weekend as well as other events geared towards the community.
"So far it's going great," said Dust Bowl event organizer Eric Logan. "There's a pretty good crowd out here, and there will be more later. We've got 15 teams this year; this is one of our better years. Usually we have 13 to 15 teams."
Logan said there were originally supposed to be 16 teams in this year, but a last minute back-out dropped the number.
The teams bring a high-level of basketball talent to Madisonville.
"It's another year of high talent," Logan said. "Division I stand outs, pro players, we've got some returning players. The competition is always really good, and it's no different this year."
The most notable team in the field this year is Team Elite, who won the Dust Bowl five years in a row but return to the event for the first time since 2015.
This marks the 10th year with Light of Chance, a non-profit organization that was founded back in 2005 by Logan.
"I think we've set the standard for the Dust Bowl," Logan said. "It's a high-caliber event that's community based. We have great basketball, but we also give back to the community, bring awareness to some things and our end goal is that the proceeds go to our Breathe Youth Arts program."
The Dust Bowl will run today from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a health fair going from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday games will go from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Back-to-school haircuts for kids will start at 3 p.m. A back-to-school food drive is set for 5 p.m.
